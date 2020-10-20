Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller joins colleagues in return to Parliament

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller felt ''very humbled'' as he returned to Parliament today

for the first time since quitting the National Party leadership as a result of his mental health battles.

Politicians from across New Zealand spent their first day at Parliament today

since the election results were announced at the weekend. Six MPs from the Bay of Plenty joined them.

For Muller, the return was not only a milestone on a professional level but also a personal one.

In August, Muller opened up about his personal mental health issues which had a direct impact on his, and the National Party's, political aspirations. His steps back into Parliament today

were his first since July when everything changed.

"I felt very humbled to be walking back in, given everything that has happened in the past few months," he said.

In July, Muller stepped down from the role as leader just 53 days after rolling former leader and Tauranga MP Simon Bridges for the position. The departure was a shock and prompted current leader Judith Collins to take the reins just three months out from election day.

Todd Muller pictured as National Party leader, in a media scrum in the halls of Parliament earlier this year. Photo / file

When asked how challenging it was to return to Parliament, where the beginnings of his personal battle with mental health began, he said he was now "in a pretty good place".

"I hadn't got myself into a position of expecting one thing or another. It's important to take each day as it comes. That's what I was doing to be back down here."

Muller said there was an air of excitement and positivity around Parliament and it had been particularly good to see old work friends and colleagues from over the last six years.

Back in 2014, Muller then referred to his first day at Parliament as like the first day of school.

Todd Muller, pictured just four days before his shock departure as National leader. Photo / File

Today

, "I don't feel like it's the first day at school as such. It feels more like I'm in fourth or fifth form ... coming back and catching up with your mates again," he said.

"But of course, it's tinged with genuine sadness. So many of our Parliamentary friends had to leave us as a result of the election on Saturday."

The National Party is currently reviewing its campaign and events leading up to the election. Muller was reluctant to say much on political plans for now.

When asked if he experienced any surprises in his return, Muller responded by saying he'd forgotten how good the coffee was in Parliament.

Newbies no more

Bay of Plenty MPs are no longer the new kids on the block at Parliament as they return to their Wellington offices for the first time since this year's election.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller, Tauranga MP Simon Bridges, Rotorua MP Todd McClay and Labour list MPs Jan Tinetti and Angie Warren-Clark plus Waiariki candidate Tāmati Coffey - who is yet to find out if he will be a list MP or elected, will each represent the Bay in the new Government. Fellow Wairiki candidate Rawiri Waititi, also waiting on special votes, is understood not to attended today.

Labour list MP, based in the Bay of Plenty, Angie Warren-Clark. Photo / File

Warren-Clark said she no longer felt like the new kid at school.

In the last election she only just made it through on special votes, so she missed the first two weeks of party meetings and introductions in Wellington.

Being able to join her colleagues from the get-go at Parliament this week feels "very different, very grown-up" she said.

"It's like we are no longer the third formers. We're not the newbies. We know where the toilets are, we know our buddies who we can have our lunch with, we know our way around campus."

Warren-Clark, who is 35th on Labour's list, arrived in Wellington yesterday for a caucus dinner, catch-ups with friends and to meet the new MPs.

Tauranga-based Labour list MP Jan Tinetti isn't a newbie anymore. Photo / File

Labour's 64 MPs are yet to find out who will be chosen for speciality areas, as ministers or associates or sitting on committees this term.

Although Warren-Clark is most passionate about environmental protection and eliminating domestic and sexual violence, she will be happy wherever.

"I'll go where I'm sent, where I'm directed to."

"I'm really looking forward to making a bigger contribution," she said.

Angie Warren-Clark in Wellington this week. Photo / Supplied

Tinetti, who is also through as number 32 on Labour's list, said although she didn't beat National's Simon Bridges to win the Tauranga seat, she felt like a winner this term because Labour took out the majority of the party vote in her electorate.

She is also a lot less nervous, starting her second term.

"Everything was a bit of a blur last time ... being so new. But coming back in, I'm in the same office and it's so exciting because we've got 64 MPs, a massive rise from 46 in our last caucus."

She was also pleased to know right from election night that fellow local Labour MP Warren-Clark would be at the Beehive with her.

"We are so fortunate ... We are already planning what this term will look like."

Returning Labour MPs in Wellington this week. Photo / Supplied

One of Tinetti's first jobs in Wellington this week was to join a breakfast meeting as a mentor, to talk to the new MPs about "taking care of themselves" in their demanding new roles.

She reflected on her cancer diagnosis in her first term in Parliament and the personal lessons from that.

She told the Bay of Plenty Times she would be "happy" to take on anything Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delegated to her this term, but has "a very strong interest in education"

Coffey declined to comment.

Bridges, McClay and Waititi have been contacted for comment.

- Additional reporting Samantha Olley