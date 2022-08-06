Dame Susan Devoy is one of the beach castaways competing in the 2022 Celebrity Treasure Island competition. Photo Supplied / TVNZ

Dame Susan Devoy is used to being pushed to the limit on the squash court but she says participating in Celebrity Treasure Island 2022 will take her "out of her comfort zone".

The four-time former world squash champion and Tauranga mum of four is among 11 celebrity competitors set to battle it out on the beach to take home $100,000 for their chosen charities.

TVNZ is yet to reveal when the reality television show, hosted by Bree Tomasel and Matt Chisholm, will air.

Devoy, 58, said when she was first approached by TVNZ earlier in the year to be one of the castaways she was "stunned".

"Once I stopped rolling around laughing, I asked what was involved, especially the physical requirements of the competition.

"I was scared stiff of swimming in the sea and when I was told I would have to swim at least 25m in the open sea, I was quite hesitant at first.

"And the thought of having to wear a bathing suit and doing a sea swim, and the possibility of embarrassing myself on national TV, was something I had to weigh up."

Devoy said she dwelled on the idea and began watching past Treasure Island competitions so she knew what she was in for.

"I thought I could try to come up with a million reasons not to accept but after talking to my husband, I couldn't really find a good reason not to accept the challenge."

The opportunity to raise awareness and funds for her chosen charity - The Aunties collective - also helped to cement her decision.

"However, this definitely has taken me out of my comfort zone.

"Despite what you might see on TV, the physical challenges were more demanding than you might think and the living conditions were pretty primitive and our food pretty basic.

"And there was no whipping us away to a stay at a motel for the night after the cameras stop filming.

"I thought I was quite fit, but at times it made me feel very old. I'm a lot older than some of the other cast, and it took a long time to get my head around what was expected of us."

Devoy said despite this it was still a "lot of fun".

"Opportunities like this don't come around often, and getting out of your comfort zone and overcoming your fears makes you feel alive."

Devoy's chosen charity The Aunties collective, established by singer, comedian and entertainer Jackie Clarke, was a registered charitable trust providing practical and emotional support to help women rebuild their lives after surviving violent relationships.

"Domestic violence is a scourge in our communities and this is something that we should all be ashamed of," she said.

"I firmly believe women are the tipping point within families and if mums are doing okay and being well supported then their children will be okay too."

The other Celebrity Treasure Island cast members include actor Siobhan Marshall, former All Black Ron Cribb, radio host Alex King, Black Ferns legend Melodie Robinson, mental health advocate Mike King, comedian/screenwriter Guy Montgomery, businesswoman Cassie Roma, TikTok star Elvis Lopeti, professional athlete Dylan Schmidt and ZM Radio host Cam Mansell.