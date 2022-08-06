Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Dame Susan Devoy to face her fear in Celebrity Treasure Island challenge

3 minutes to read
Dame Susan Devoy is one of the beach castaways competing in the 2022 Celebrity Treasure Island competition. Photo Supplied / TVNZ

Dame Susan Devoy is one of the beach castaways competing in the 2022 Celebrity Treasure Island competition. Photo Supplied / TVNZ

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Dame Susan Devoy is used to being pushed to the limit on the squash court but she says participating in Celebrity Treasure Island 2022 will take her "out of her comfort zone".

The four-time former

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.