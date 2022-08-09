Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty career firefighters set to walk off job, after rejecting latest pay offer

5 minutes to read
Mount Maunganui senior station firefighters Brendon Dunn, Adam Martin and Paul McMah are among those who are set to take stop-work action for better pay and conditions. Photo / Supplied

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga paid firefighters are set to walk off the job twice this month after rejecting the latest pay offer from Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ).

NZ Professional Firefighters Union members around the country have voted

