Water main repair operation in Maungatapu this morning. Photo / Talia Parker

Water has been restored to residents after a main break on Maungatapu Rd.

The council said the break affected the water supply to the properties between numbers 318 and 448, and between 313 and 443 as well as all properties on Wikitoria St.

Water had been off since 4.30pm Thursday.

A Tauranga City Council spokeswoman today said water was restored about 7.35am.

The break was due to an offset hydrant and a steel pipe had blown out, she said.

A water cart had been available to those affected last night.