Supply chain disruptions, material shortages, price escalations and staff shortages are pushing some people "to their limits''. Photo/Getty

Supply chain disruptions, material shortages, price escalations and staff shortages are pushing some people "to their limits''. Photo/Getty

The construction industry is facing higher levels of mental health problems, stress and deaths as it battles a ''pressure cooker of compounding issues''.

Mates in Construction NZ told NZME that on average the construction sector was losing 49 to 55 workers a year - a rate of about one a week - to suspected suicide.

Supply chain disruptions, material shortages, price escalations, sickness and staff shortages were also pushing some people "to their limits''.

A new survey commissioned by Registered Master Builders also reveals that 87 per cent of respondents had noticed a rise in stress or mental health issues in their business over the past 12 months.



Mates in Construction NZ senior field officer Richard Hepi knows what it is like to be in a ''dark place''.

He was a suicide survivor. Now he has his ''boots on the ground'' raising awareness about suicide and mental health.

''I have attempted suicide five times from the age of 10 up until five years ago. That is why I understand what this looks like when people are in darkness.

''I am not a qualified physiologist or counsellor but I'm an expert at what I do because I have lived through the experience.''

Hepi said the man he was today was different to the man he was five years ago.

He has surrounded himself with positive people that knew his story.

''They know when I'm doing things out-of-character and they will have the courage to ask if I'm okay.''

He said the construction industry was tough and male-dominated.

''They tend to take the harden-up pill and 'get back out there' attitude. There is embarrassment and stigma so we are trying to change that.

''We want people to talk about their feelings and what is worrying them.''

Hepi said Mates in Construction, whose team members visit work sites and meet people, was only part of the solution.

He was the first field officer to start with Mates in Construction when it began in 2019.

Its team had grown to 27 and sponsorship had jumped from about six companies to 161.

''So that tells us the industry is serious about mental health and wellbeing.''

Mates in Construction and the Building Research Association of New Zealand (Branz) commissioned suicide research by Otago University last year.

Construction workers make up about 9.5 per cent of the country's workers.

The study found between 17.3 per cent (2010/11) and 29.7 per cent (2018/2019) of those who died by suicide [or suspected suicide] in New Zealand were employed in the sector.

Builders' labourers, technicians and trades workers, painting trades workers, carpenters, electricians, joiners and plumbers were the hardest hit: they tended to be in lower socio-economic status construction industry occupations, the survey said.

Mates in Construction NZ senior field officer Richard Hepi is raising awareness about mental health. Photo/Supplied.

Master Builders Association chief executive David Kelly said its State of the Sector Survey raised concerns about mental health and wellbeing.

It revealed that 87 per cent of respondents noticed a rise in stress or mental health issues in their business over the past 12 months.

"This was on top of an already stressed sector, as seen in last year's result, in which 88 per cent of people said that stress and mental wellbeing were an issue in their business.

''We must improve the mental wellbeing of the sector to keep delivering the homes and infrastructure that New Zealand needs.

''I am encouraged to see that is happening.''

Venture Developments chief executive Jarod Thorpe said it had been a challenging 12 months.

Contributing factors included supply chain disruptions, material shortages, price escalations, staff shortages in recruitment as well as increased day-to-day sicknesses.

''The compounding effect of these issues creates pressure on individuals so, as employers, we need to be very conscious of how this affects our people.

''We also need to be aware that if our team are under pressure outside of work with things such as cost of living, financial or relationship pressure, there is no escape and it becomes relentless for them.''

Venture Developments ran team-building activities, had free medical insurance and was building awareness of the importance of looking out for others.

''And being brave enough to have a conversation about wellness.''

Classic Group managing director Matthew Lagerberg. Photo / Supplied

Classic Group managing director Matthew Lagerberg said it was seeing a similar trend in parts of its business, both internally and with its subcontractors and suppliers.

''It has been relentlessly busy, a pressure cooker of compounding issues over a few years now, and some people have been pushed to their limits.

''We have seen our people face a lot of pressure from Covid-related issues that are often out of their control."

Many team members were in constant problem-solving mode, rescheduling and re-forecasting while continuing to deliver a high level of service to clients, he said.

The past 12 months could be described as ''a perfect storm''.

''The issues ... have come to a head and collided in a big way at the same time, creating a difficult environment for our people to be successful in their roles.

''While our processes and systems have allowed us to foresee the impacts of the changing environment and act quickly, we have seen the impact these challenges have had on our people and are aware of more unsolicited discussions happening around mental health than ever before.

''We are nothing without our people,'' Lagerberg said.

Classic Group had been running a programme based around the "Five Ways to Wellbeing" for several years.

It had also partnered with the Resilience Institute to deliver a programme designed to deliver real and tangible impact for its people.

Sentinel Homes Waikato managing director Nate Alley told the Constructive NZ Construction Forum last week that putting on pies on a Friday morning, and beers on Friday afternoon did not cut it anymore.

"We just need to acknowledge and accept that people have got lives outside of work and we need to work within that world alongside the commercial outcomes we need to achieve as business owners."

He said the company wanted its people to feel valued, feel a sense of belonging and invest in their training.

''That counts for a lot and people need to see that.''

Master Builders national president Johnny Calley said anxiety and stress were major issues in the industry.

''People are talking about it and we are aware of it. Having those conversations will help reduce some of those risks.''

Master Builders Association chief executive David Kelly. Photo / Supplied

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said it was important for companies to foster positive mental health.

''Working in the construction industry, or any job, having positive mental health and being in a good state of mind can help you to work better and more constructively.

''Equally, people fall into tough times and it is a bit of a see-saw so the more we invest into mental health the higher wellbeing will be.''

Robinson recently spoke to a construction boss who said a worker was struggling due to sleep deprivation caused by a new baby.

He told him to go home and sleep and take the next few days off.

''That wouldn't have happened 20 years ago. We are getting better but we are coming from behind.''

Where to get help

* Mates in Construction 24/7 Helpline 0800 111 315

* Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)

* Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202

* Lifeline 0800 543 354

* Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812

* Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254

* Samaritans 0800 726 666

* Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

* Yellow Brick Road, Mental Health Family Support 0800 732 825

* In a life-threatening situation, call 111