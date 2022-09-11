A Calley Homes build in Welcome Bay won the supreme house of the year over $1 million category. Photo / Supplied

A Calley Homes build in Welcome Bay won the supreme house of the year over $1 million category. Photo / Supplied

A Welcome Bay home with views, spacious new Taupō home and renovated 100-year-old fishing cottage are among the top winners at a recent building competition.

The winners of the Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition have now been named.

A Calley Homes build in Welcome Bay won the supreme house of the year over $1 million category, Resene New Home $2m - $4m category, and a Gold Award in the competition.

The judges' comments said the home had been designed to take advantage of "stunning views" of the Tauranga region.

"The house is placed at the end of a long, winding, rural road, which slowly reveals itself with the striking black Abode cladding positioned to provide a glimpse into the generous lobby.

A Calley Homes build in Welcome Bay won the supreme house of the year over $1 million category. Photo / Supplied

"A large pivot door with oak vertical ribs welcomes visitors into the generous entranceway that features a burnished polished concrete floor.

"This attention to detail is followed throughout the interior joinery with a feature pivot door revealing the main living space terraced down to a sunken lounge."

The judges said the property had a "superb timber ceiling, an impressively large built-in bookcase, the media room, and kitchen with a scullery" all with a "perfect finish".

This year was also the first year the competition had a Supreme House of the Year Under $1m category.

A home in Wharewaka, Taupō by David Reid Homes Taupō won this category as well as the Volume/Group Housing New Home $500K - $750K category, and a Gold Award.

According to the judges' notes, the home was built in six months.

"There is a very high standard of finish and detail throughout, including the nicely oiled vertical cedar boards, of which the off cuts were used to create planter boxes.

"Space has been well optimised with a generously sized kitchen and large rooms, this consideration to space also extends to the deck which has been cleverly placed between two pavilions."

A home in Wharewaka, Taupō by David Reid Homes Taupō. Photo / Supplied

The living areas overlook the lake and mountains.

A 100-year-old fishing cottage at Lake Rotoiti renovated by Urbo Homes, won Supreme Renovation of the Year, Renovation up to $750,000 category, and a Gold Award.

The judges said the renovation preserved the character.

"The home has been in the family for many generations, and to preserve it for future generations, all facilities have been updated to a very high standard.

"A fun feature is the retention of the dart hole covered door and wall surrounding the old dart board, this serves as a reminder to those who have missed in the past."

Top award winners

• Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million: Calley Homes - Welcome Bay, Tauranga

• Supreme House of the Year Under $1m: David Reid Homes Taupō - Wharewaka, Taupō

• Supreme Renovation of the Year: Urbo Homes - Lake Rotoiti, Rotorua

• Renovation up to $750,000 - Urbo Homes - Lake Rotoiti, Rotorua

• Bunnings Renovation $750,000 - $1.5m: Gudsell Designer Homes – Mt Maunganui, Tauranga

• Renovation over $1.5m: Fairbairn Builders – Mt Maunganui, Tauranga

• New Home up to $500,000:M&M Builders – Welcome Bay, Tauranga

• Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1m: NAS Construction – Papamoa, Tauranga

• CARTERS New Home $1m- $1.5m: Urbo Homes - Hamurana, Rotorua

• New Home $1.5m - $2m: Duncan Hare Builders – Lake Tarawera, Rotorua

• Resene New Home $2m - $4m: Calley Homes - Welcome Bay, Tauranga

• New Home over $4m: Todd Grey Builders – Mt Maunganui, Tauranga

For the full list of winners go to masterbuilder.org.nz.