Johnny Calley trained as an apprentice at age 16 and is the owner of award-winning Calley Homes in Tauranga. Photo / Andrew Warner

He was a high school dropout but is now the owner of a multimillion-dollar building company, boss of 35 and the new national president for Master Builders.

Johnny Calley says: ''You don't necessarily need to be an academic genius to succeed in life if you have ambition and practical skills.''

He swears by that mantra and hopes it will inspire others into an industry which has helped him achieve his goals and aspirations.

Calley failed his first attempt at school certificate, got held back a year and left Paeroa College at age 16 to take on a building apprenticeship.

''I left school because I wanted to be doing something in the outdoors and building was a natural fit. The one thing I did do really well in was woodwork technology so I guess that was the driver behind it.''

Calley says he was fortunate to be taken on by Paul Corr who built luxury homes on the Coromandel Peninsula in Whangamata, Whitianga and Matarangi ''when Matarangi wasn't really established and was in its early days."

From there, he went to work in Hamilton for Livingstone Building where he gained valuable experience in commercial developments that would stand him in good stead for the future.

''I was leading projects when I was 20 and it really improved my knowledge and skill set.''

Then he met the love of his life. He followed her and his heart to England.

''I met Michelle when I was 21. I had just been offered a role as a project manager for a nationwide firm but I decided to chase her to London.''

It proved to be a good bet in more ways than one as Michelle would become his future wife and he started up on his own in the largest city in the United Kingdom.

''I took the plunge and started working for myself. I spent the next four and a half years quite successfully doing loft conversions and extensions in fairly affluent areas of southwest London.''

Fast forward to 2008 and the Global Financial Crisis that sent the world into a tailspin. Calley was back in New Zealand and seized it as an opportunity to open Calley Homes in Tauranga.

''Michelle and I went about setting up a residential company that specialised in bespoke, architectural homes. I was the only employee and on the tools. It was really challenging time to start a business.

''But we thought we have got nothing to lose. Any gains were good gains as we had just established.''

The couple set about making the most of every opportunity and they still follow that philosophy today.

Now Calley Homes has about 35 staff including contractors who are pivotal to the business.

''We have gone from strength to strength and a big part of that is our team. You need good people around you and that has been a really strong focus for us.''

Calley won't compromise on quality or improving on processes every day and has stepped up from Master Builders vice president to national president with ease.

It's fair to say he is feeling honoured and privileged but there was work to do.

The 41-year-old has a keen interest in the regulation and legislation which governs the industry and in making sure those at the coalface are heard.

''Historically the construction sector in New Zealand has been fragmented with different associations and smaller industries within it. When Covid hit I was asked to lead a group that basically designed and co-ordinated the back-to-work protocols for construction.

''Through that, we got back to work in level three... so that was a positive result.''

Leadership roles also enable Calley to grow his own personal development and he has an appetite for change and evolution.

He also paid tribute to former Master Builder leaders who were instrumental in setting up BCITO which has helped 35,000 people become trade-qualified professionals.

''They were ambitious enough to put those types of initiatives in place. So then you think to yourself how can I add some value to the New Zealand building industry?''

''And you can only really do that by being in these leadership roles.''

Master Builders has about 3500 members and Calley said it was his responsibility to listen to their views and represent those on their behalf.

There is no denying the last couple of years have been tough for the building industry but he says the forecast downward cycle was different to any other.

''The economy is different and the equity in the property market is different. There are still really good levels of equity so people are still able to do property transactions without losing money.''

An optimist who prefers to look on the bright side, Calley says this could be a good time for consumers.

''It's a real opportunity to engage in construction in the next 12 months and be at the head of the pack as opposed to the back, where most have been in this extended boom period.''

Johnny Calley likes to compete in triathlons to unwind. Photo / Supplied

The father of three also knows the importance of downtime after burning the candle at both ends in the past. He loved his sport and his family and had found a way to make them fit into his often hectic lifestyle.

''I am what you call an active relaxer and I get out of bed at 5 am every morning to make the most of it.

''When I'm not at work you'll find me swimming, running, training for triathlons or playing squash and golf. I've competed in a couple of Ironman 70.3 in the last couple of years and I like surfing and snowboarding with the kids.''

He also found time to coach his son's rugby team.

''For the last five years I have had the privilege to do that and it's been cool.''

But the last words go to his wife.

''She holds the fort and keeps me grounded.''