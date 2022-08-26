Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Building, construction skilled labour shortage: War for talent as firms face poaching of staff

Carmen Hall
8 mins to read
A plea to look at the why when it comes to youth offenders, Gloriavale again under the spotlight and the search for a seafarer missing overboard put on hold in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A company owner employed 52 new people ... but lost 54 to poaching.

That was just one issue discussed at the Constructive NZ Construction Forum in Rotorua yesterday, led by the Master Builders Association.

