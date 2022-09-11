Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

One Roof: Tauranga property values reveal which suburbs have declined the most

Carmen Hall
By
5 mins to read
Property values in every suburb in Tauranga have dropped. Photo / Mead Norton

Property values in every suburb in Tauranga have dropped. Photo / Mead Norton

An average drop in Tauranga house values of $69,000 in three months could spell good news for first-home buyers as investors run cold and vendors ''sit on their hands''.

Every suburb dropped and Judea and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.