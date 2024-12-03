“The night ran smoothly and everyone looked like they were enjoying themselves. The food trucks were busy and there was a big applause when Home Alone ended.

“It was a lovely warm and calm evening down at the Mount and I am so happy I could put on a free event for our community that also gives back to our community with food donations.”

Walker said she counted 171 items from the event, with treats such as chips and chocolate biscuits gifted alongside staple pasta and baked beans.

She said the foodbank team was really happy to receive the donations.

“It all makes such a difference to those in need.”

The foodbank values the donations at an average of $3, meaning moviegoer’s donations add $513 to the donation tally for the appeal.

Jordy Gastmeier, Tauranga Community Foodbank warehouse manager, manages food inventory as one of her many jobs and said the four heavy tubs of donations had already been sorted into the appropriate areas around the foodbank.

“These will contribute to and be handed out to our clients who receive emergency kai support.

“The donations are absolutely essential to ensure we can continue to run and be able to support our community. We aim to supply our clients with four days worth of food and rely on the community’s donations heavily.”

She said events like the movie night were extremely important to ensuring the foodbank had enough donations to keep serving the community. She thanked everyone involved for putting time and effort into setting up such a fun night.

“The event is a vital way to spread awareness out into the community about the hardships some families are facing.

“Everyone deserves access to healthy and nutritious kai, every day. The foodbank staff and volunteers are continuously blown away by the consistent support from our great community.”

Gastmeier said the united community support was so appreciated and needed.

“Let’s keep serving our community however we can, every donation no matter how big or small helps.

“We certainly feel the love and appreciate every donation.”

