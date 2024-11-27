Taking place from 6pm to 9pm at Coronation Park in Mount Maunganui, the free festival will include a range of games, free stuff, food stalls and the movie screening.

The Hits Bay of Plenty day show host Sam Western, who joined the station in July, is excited about the event and said it was all about bringing the community together to support the foodbank.

Macaulay Culkin as 8-year-old Kevin McCallister in Home Alone – the festive classic that will be screened at the 2024 Christmas Movie in the Park.

“It is such a cool thing that we’re doing. Anyone who comes is encouraged to bring hopefully one, maybe more non-perishable food items.

“We got just shy of 550 last year, so it would be cool to get a bit more than that,” Western said.

She said she knew a lot of families were in need during a time such as Christmas and relying on the foodbank.

“It would be really great if we could do a little bit more for them and make sure families can have a pretty cool Christmas this year.

“The movie night is a good place to get into the Christmas spirit by getting the festivities going a little bit early.”

The Hits Bay of Plenty host Sam Western encourages the community to bring some non-perishable items along to Christmas Movie in the Park. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

Tauranga Community Foodbank general manager Nicki Goodwin said the movie night was a cool community event, made even cooler by supporting the foodbank.

Last year 536 items were donated and Goodwin would love to see this number double this year.

“Not only does it give people an opportunity to go out and enjoy a great night at a little cost, but it also gives people the opportunity (if they can) to donate a food item.

“Bringing along a can or packet of food would make such a difference to someone else.”

She said the donations would be included in kai support provided to people who were having a tough time.

Nicki Goodwin, Tauranga Community Foodbank general manager, says this year's donations from the movie night will be included in kai support. Photo / Alex Cairns

Over the past year, the foodbank had supported 24,434 people from 7862 households, including 12,271 children, which was up 9.5% on the year before.

The foodbank’s monthly grocery costs were up to $20,000 which was an increase of 18% from last year.

This year the foodbank, which covered the area from Pahoia to Pāpāmoa East, valued donated food items at an average of $3 each to account for these higher costs.

The Christmas appeal is approaching the halfway point, in its third week.

Any items donated are welcome, even if they’re not on the foodbank’s wish list, and cash donations are also welcome.

Christmas Movie in the Park

When: This Saturday, 6pm-9pm

Where: Coronation Park, Mount Maunganui

What: Home Alone on a huge LED screen, free stuff, games, food stalls

Bring: A non-perishable food donation for Tauranga Community Foodbank and a picnic blanket or low comfy seat

Thanks to: The Hits, Pacific Toyota, EVES real estate, La Croix, Devan Water tanks and Mount Main Street

Cereal

Christmas treats

Spreads

Tinned soup

Drinking chocolate

Instant coffee

Canned fruit

Muesli bars

Tinned fish

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.



