Sam Western is the new day show host at The Hits Tauranga.

Sam Western is the new day show host at The Hits Tauranga.

A fresh face is set to join The Hits Tauranga with Sam Western starting as the station’s new day show host.

Western joins The Hits Tauranga after a successful stint as breakfast host at Sun FM in Whakatāne, where she entertained local audiences with her vibrant personality and relatable content, a statement from Bay of Plenty Times publisher NZME said.

Western’s journey into radio began with a leap from art school, relocating to Whakatāne to pursue her passion for broadcasting.

Over the years, her roles expanded beyond on-air hosting to include video poduction, promotions and social media management, making her a versatile addition to The Hits Tauranga, the statement said.