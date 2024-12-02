“Thank you to everyone who has already shown support with donations of money, food and their time as volunteers.

“We hope that the next three weeks (being in the month of December) really motivate others to support where they can. All of us collectively can make such a big difference in the lives of others.”

The Mount Maunganui Golf Club donated $6343.40 last week from its Presidents Fund, which collects money from raffles and member donations to support local charities.

Club general manager Michael Williams said they wanted to support a local charity and the cost of living crisis over the past couple of years made them aware more and more people were counting on the foodbank.

“It can be a tough time for some families, hopefully, our donation to the Tauranga Community Foodbank at this time of year makes a difference for a number of families.

Tauranga Community Foodbank trustee Meagan Holmes addresses Mount Maunganui Golf Club members with Bryn Williams, the club's president.

“It is important we give back where we can.”

Another donation came from Mount Aqua Fit, marking the third year this group has supported the appeal.

Gaylene Weggery said the group chose the foodbank because, as they were blessed to share a nice meal together, they wanted to help others unable to do the same.

“It is very important to give to our communities at Christmas and any other time of the year when there is a genuine need.

“It is so good to have people supporting the needs of the community and that we can join them in the cause.”

This year the Tauranga Community Foodbank had supported 24,434 people, up about 9.5% on the year before. They came from 7862 households and included more than 12,000 children.

To support the foodbank during the appeal, food donations can be dropped off on level 1 of Tauranga Crossing, at NZME Bay of Plenty’s offices on Cameron Rd, Tauranga libraries, and the foodbank depot on Brook St in Tauranga South.

Key items on the foodbank’s wishlist this year were cereals, Christmas treats, spreads and tinned soup.

Jordy Gastmeier, warehouse manager at Tauranga Community Foodbank, sorting through Christmas treats that have been donated. Photo / Alex Cairns

Drinking chocolate, instant coffee, canned fruit, muesli bars and tinned fish would also be welcomed.

Financial donations received are put towards healthy staple food and buying perishable items such as eggs and vegetables.

Tauranga Community Foodbank Wishlist 2024

Cereal

Christmas treats

Spreads

Tinned soup

Drinking chocolate

Instant coffee

Canned fruit

Muesli bars

Tinned fish

Any items are welcome, even if they’re not on the list.

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.