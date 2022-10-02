Sam Jones has won the Carrus Tauranga Open tournament. Photo / Supplied



Golfer Sam Jones has won the Carrus Tauranga Open tournament, finishing 21-under-par yesterday.

With the weather impacting play over the event's first three days at the Tauranga Golf Club, 27 holes were needed to decide on a champion. After firing 68, 65, 62, and 64, Taranaki player Jones beat Auckland-based professional Woonchul Na by three shots.

Coming out swinging, Jones played his remaining nine holes in his third round in four under to shoot eight under and lead by a couple going into the final 18 holes yesterday afternoon.

He shot a "blemish-free" final round of six under to get the job done after narrowly missing out on his first victory a week earlier at the Christies Floorings Mount Open in Mount Maunganui.

Jones worked hard for his first victory on the Jennian Homes Charles Tour but was elated to add his name to the increasing list of amateurs to win on the tour.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet, but I'm sure it will later tonight. I'm just stoked to get this one over the line," he said.

"To come out [yesterday] morning and roll a few long ones in was key, and I just kept everything out in front of me, and I was never out of play or anything like that. The putter was running hot, which hasn't happened a lot recently, so it was good to hole a few."

Jones seemed in control all day, making his birdies on three, six, and seven to retain his two-shot buffer over Na with nine holes to play.

He kept his foot on the gas, making birdies at 10, 11, and 15 to seal the title.

Jones said he credited the competitive golf he and other elite amateurs have had in recent months as to why the amateurs had performed so well over the past few weeks.

"The golf we've played over the summer abroad has a bit to do with it. We've played a lot of tournament golf in Europe and in the US, and all of us are just pretty good."

Woonchul Na finished as the top professional by one over Harry Bateman, with Jessica Green finishing as the leading woman at two under.