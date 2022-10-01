The Bay of Plenty Steamers need a win in the Waikato to secure a home quarter-final, and that is just what they are chasing, the head coach says.
The team will play Waikato in their final Bunnings Warehouse NPC round-robin game tomorrow.
Despite losing their previous match to Northland, Bay of Plenty has secured a ticket to the play-offs but needs a win to secure a home quarter-final.
Head coach Mike Delany said the team was disappointed to have lost against Northland in the last play of the game.
"We know we can play better than that. There were some positives for us however, in terms of giving our younger players an opportunity to play high-level rugby which will help grow our up-and-coming talent.
"Waikato has been right there with us all year and they are always a tough side to beat at home. We have prepared well and have every intention of walking away with a victory."
With the team named, Emoni Narawa returns to the right wing while Kaleb Trask and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi slot back into the halves. In the forwards, Kurt Eklund, Aidan Ross and Tevita Mafileo pack down the front row while Justin Sangster and Manaaki Selby-Rickit again form the locking unit.
Wellington, Bay of Plenty and Waikato are all confirmed playoff teams while Hawke's Bay and Otago will battle it out for the fourth position.
Sunday's match will also feature a new challenge trophy between the two NPC sides, playing for the Nathan Strongman Memorial Trophy. The curtain raiser game will be a Waikato Invitational XV taking on a Bay of Plenty Invitational XV starting at 2pm. The match is dedicated to Nathan Strongman for his 13 years of service to Fraser Tech Rugby Club and the 40 caps he accumulated while playing for Bay of Plenty at the provincial level. Strongman died in 2020.
Gates open at 1.30pm tomorrow afternoon with tickets available online. The game will be broadcast Live on Sky Sport Channel 51.
Bay of Plenty Steamers Round 10 Team vs Waikato
1. Aidan Ross
2. Kurt Eklund (C)
3. Tevita Mafileo
4. Justin Sangster
5. Manaaki Selby-Rickit
6. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
7. Jacob Norris
8. Nikora Broughton
9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
10. Kaleb Trask
11. Nigel Ah Wong
12. Inga Finau
13. Joey Walton
14. Emoni Narawa
15. Gillies Kaka
16. Nic Souchon
17. Haereiti Hetet
18. Jeff Thwaites
19. Veveni Lasaqa
20. Kane Kapeli
21. Leroy Carter
22. Wharenui Hawera
23. Lalomilo Lalomilo
Game Day Details
Bay of Plenty Steamers vs Waikato
Sunday, October 2, 4.35pm
FMG Stadium, Hamilton
LIVE on Sky Sport 1 (channel 051)