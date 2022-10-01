Bay of Plenty Steamers player Emoni Narawa in action against Hawkes Bay on last week. Photo / Rick Moran/Moran Images

Bay of Plenty Steamers player Emoni Narawa in action against Hawkes Bay on last week. Photo / Rick Moran/Moran Images

The Bay of Plenty Steamers need a win in the Waikato to secure a home quarter-final, and that is just what they are chasing, the head coach says.

The team will play Waikato in their final Bunnings Warehouse NPC round-robin game tomorrow.

Despite losing their previous match to Northland, Bay of Plenty has secured a ticket to the play-offs but needs a win to secure a home quarter-final.

Head coach Mike Delany said the team was disappointed to have lost against Northland in the last play of the game.

"We know we can play better than that. There were some positives for us however, in terms of giving our younger players an opportunity to play high-level rugby which will help grow our up-and-coming talent.

"Waikato has been right there with us all year and they are always a tough side to beat at home. We have prepared well and have every intention of walking away with a victory."

With the team named, Emoni Narawa returns to the right wing while Kaleb Trask and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi slot back into the halves. In the forwards, Kurt Eklund, Aidan Ross and Tevita Mafileo pack down the front row while Justin Sangster and Manaaki Selby-Rickit again form the locking unit.

Wellington, Bay of Plenty and Waikato are all confirmed playoff teams while Hawke's Bay and Otago will battle it out for the fourth position.

Sunday's match will also feature a new challenge trophy between the two NPC sides, playing for the Nathan Strongman Memorial Trophy. The curtain raiser game will be a Waikato Invitational XV taking on a Bay of Plenty Invitational XV starting at 2pm. The match is dedicated to Nathan Strongman for his 13 years of service to Fraser Tech Rugby Club and the 40 caps he accumulated while playing for Bay of Plenty at the provincial level. Strongman died in 2020.

Gates open at 1.30pm tomorrow afternoon with tickets available online. The game will be broadcast Live on Sky Sport Channel 51.

Bay of Plenty Steamers Round 10 Team vs Waikato

1. Aidan Ross

2. Kurt Eklund (C)

3. Tevita Mafileo

4. Justin Sangster

5. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

6. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

7. Jacob Norris

8. Nikora Broughton

9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

10. Kaleb Trask

11. Nigel Ah Wong

12. Inga Finau

13. Joey Walton

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Gillies Kaka

16. Nic Souchon

17. Haereiti Hetet

18. Jeff Thwaites

19. Veveni Lasaqa

20. Kane Kapeli

21. Leroy Carter

22. Wharenui Hawera

​​​​​​​23. Lalomilo Lalomilo

Game Day Details

Bay of Plenty Steamers vs Waikato

Sunday, October 2, 4.35pm

FMG Stadium, Hamilton

LIVE on Sky Sport 1 (channel 051)