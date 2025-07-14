Advertisement
Tauranga netball set for Baypark move, plans for new courts under way

Alisha Evans
By
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
4 mins to read

An artist's impression of the new netball multisport centre at Baypark Tauranga. Image / Tauranga City Council

An estimated $14 million plan to create a new home for netball in Tauranga has taken a flying leap forward.

Councillors agreed to start detailed designs for the sport’s relocation from Mount Maunganui’s Blake Park to Baypark at a Tauranga City Council meeting yesterday.

The

