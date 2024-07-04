Compton said the successful vote for a relocation of TNC was a great opportunity for the centre to grow. TNC had around 6000 members and it continued to expand.

“We’ve basically outgrown our facilities and 19 courts at Blake Park.

“At the moment we operate six days a week just to fit everyone in. It was going to take a huge investment to refurbish our building, resurface courts and put in new lights. We’re really happy that the council have seen it as a sport that needs assistance and that’s growing.”

Compton said the design of the new facility would initially have 23 courts to play, with provision to have an extra six courts built in future.

“We are really positive and excited about having more courts, a new building and better parking.”

She believes the relocation to the brand-new facilities at Baypark was likely to go ahead in June 2026, meaning courts should be ready for action mid-season 2026.

This project is part of Tauranga City Council’s Long-Term Plan.

2026 relocation

“As part of our city-wide plan to improve sports facilities and reserves to support our growing population, Tauranga Netball Centre will be moving from Blake Park to Baypark,” a council spokesperson said.

“We are actively working with Tauranga Netball on their relocation. This collaboration currently includes detailed design work for the courts and buildings, with the project on track for netball to be relocated in 2026.

“This will enable us to create a multi-use community sports and recreation hub for the Tauranga community.”

According to the council, Baypark will feature facilities for netball, other court sports, athletics, speedway, gymnastics, and roller sports, as well as dedicated green spaces and walkways as part of its key reserve masterplans.

TECT chief executive Wayne Werder confirmd that TECT had approved $2 million of funding towards the relocation of Tauranga Netball Centre.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to support the growth and development of grassroots netball and to future-proof the sport by providing more fit-for-purpose facilities.”

Compton said “as an organisation we are really excited and positive about it and looking forward to our new home at Baypark”.

- SunLive