Rotorua Gold player Hunter Merito during a Tai Mitchell 2023 match. Photo / Supplied
It’s a rugby tournament for the generations.
Ray Atkin’s father-in-law played in the Tai Mitchell tournament 40 or 50 years ago.
His son played in the tournament in 2021 and 2022. Today, Ray Atkin’s co-coached Tauranga East Boys team will feature when the “unique” Tai Mitchell rugby tournament returns to Blake Park for the first time in a decade.
“Mention Tai Mitchell and you will get smiles from granddads, from uncles and fathers, all of whom would have played the tournament,” Atkins, who is also on the hosting committee for this year’s tournament, said.
Many of them will be back on the touchlines for this year’s five-day tournament starting today and finishing on Sunday with the finals.
There will also be smiles from the latest crop of Tai Mitchell tournament players — 19 teams, 540 players from Te Puke, Rotorua, Whakatāne, Galatea, Rangitāiki and Ōpōtiki, and three Tauranga-based teams, all celebrating Bay of Plenty rugby supremacy at intermediate school age level.
More than 7500 people are expected to experience Tai Mitchell as players, coaches, managers, officials or spectators.
While the All Blacks gather in Dunedin for Scott Robertson’s first outing as coach, another generation of potential All Blacks gather in Tauranga. A former All Blacks captain, Sam Cane, cut his representative rugby teeth at Tai Mitchell.