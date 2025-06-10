A proposal has been put forward to keep speedway at Mercury Baypark until 2039. Photo / Supplied
The community is being asked if speedway should stay at Mercury Baypark Stadium as the council decides whether to extend the club’s lease.
Baypark Speedway has called the Mount Maunganui stadium home since it was built in 2001 and has a lease to operate there until 2029.
Tauranga CityCouncil is considering a proposal that would extend speedway operations until 2039.
The proposal would involve Speedway Racing Ltd buying the north stand of 15,600 seats for $1 and being responsible for its maintenance, while leasing the land from the council through the facilities arm Bay Venues.
“If not, there are potential opportunities to reimagine the site for future recreational or commercial uses that could serve the wider community from 2029.”
Speedway was at risk of being displaced in 2022 when the commission governing the council had plans to replace the stadium with a multi-use sporting precinct for outdoor netball, track and field athletics and gymnastics.