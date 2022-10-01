Police have requested road closures for safety reasons. Photo / NZME

State Highway 33 is closed from Paengaroa to Okere Falls due to several slips and fallen debris.

Contractors are working to clear debris and provide traffic control, a Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency statement said.

If it is safe to do so, it expects the road will reopen by 6pm. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

State Highway 2 is now open under stop/go traffic management at the Kaikokopu Bridge at Pukehina. Delays are expected. It was previously closed because of a 100-metre stretch of flooding.

"We anticipate the flood water is at its highest now – but if the water rises we will have to fully close the road again," a Waka Kotahi media statement said.

"To avoid the flooding, the detour for both directions is via read Wilson Rd, Old Coach Rd and Pukehina Station Rd."

State Highway 2 Waimana Gorge has reopened after multiple slips closed the road this morning between Station Rd, Tanetua and Woodlands Rd in Ōpōtiki. They have since been cleared.

Waka Kotahi advised driving conditions might be hazardous and to only drive if essential. Check the Waka Kotahi journey planner website for information on which routes are affected by recent bad weather.

Waka Kotahi thanked everyone for their patience and understanding while it worked to re-open roads in the region.