Some golfers in the Carrus Tauranga Open are yet to finish their second rounds as rain put an end to play today and staff used squeegees to clear water from some greens.

Tees, fairways, greens, and bunkers at Tauranga Golf Club flooded late in the day meaning golfers who haven't finished round two need to return at 7.30am tomorrow to finish their rounds.

Woonchul Na holds the top spot on the leaderboard at eight under par with consecutive rounds of 66, to lead by one over Kazuma Kobori and Mark Hutson who have also finished their opening two rounds. Australia's Christopher Fan also sits on seven-under, but still has three holes to play to complete round two.

Na teed off this morning at 8.10am.

He opened with five straight pars before clicking into gear at six, where he made four straight birdies to turn in four under. He made it five on the trot with a birdie at 10, and played solidly coming home, dropping just the one shot at the par 4 15th hole.

His round was also disrupted with play being suspended for an hour and 15 minutes just after he teed off. He had another break at midday with conditions becoming unplayable for half an hour just after lunchtime.

The afternoon field wore the brunt of the conditions, with tournament staff squeegeeing a handful of greens so players could putt.

The weather won, with play being called just after 5pm.

Fan and Stephen Heyes have the rounds of the afternoon field at four-under, both with three holes to play.

Overnight leader Rhys Thomas is three over for round two with a handful of holes to play. He currently sits at five under par.

Players will finish round two first thing tomorrow morning, with round three likely to get under way at 10am.

- Supplied by Golf New Zealand