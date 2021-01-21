Car rolls on State Highway 2, Tanners Point

FILE

A car has rolled on State Highway 2 near Tanners Point, in Western Bay of Plenty.

A police media spokeswoman said they were notified of the single vehicle crash, between Wolseley Rd and Bridgman Ln, about 1.20pm.

It appeared the vehicle had rolled and one person was initially trapped. They had been freed from the car but were seriously injured, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and helicopter were at the scene.

Two patients were taken to Tauranga Hospital, one by helicopter and one by ambulance, she said.

More to come.