A car has rolled in a crash in Mount Maunganui.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene at the intersection of Maranui and Yale Sts about 10.15am.

Two people were in the car but are out now. One person had minor injuries, she said.

One lane was blocked and a tow truck had been called.

A St John spokesman said one ambulance was sent to the scene and one person was taken to Tauranga Hosptial.