Council leaders must admit “they have let the people of Tauranga down” with problems created by the now $92 million first stage of the Cameron Rd upgrade project, says the city’s MP.

The two-and-a-half years of disruptive construction along a 3km stretch from Harington St to 17th Ave have prompted legal threats and been a factor in businesses moving, closing or suffering “devastating” financial losses – and that’s just stage one, due to wrap up next month.

Businesses along the route for stage two (17th Ave to Cheyne Rd/Pyes Pa Rd) are already “fearful” about surviving it.

Tauranga City Council (TCC) commission chairwoman Anne Tolley has acknowledged she believes “more should have been done sooner” to minimise impacts on businesses and residents from stage one.

The council says “lessons have been learnt” and it will do better in future – with the start of stage two works now delayed from 2024 to 2025.

The Cameron Rd project is a major roading and infrastructure overhaul aimed at preparing the arterial route for a growing population.

New part-time bus lanes, a two-way cycleway and pedestrian improvements are among changes the council says will make it safer, more attractive, and provide more transport options.

Council effort ‘not good enough’ - MP

Re-elected Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell told the Bay of Plenty Times, in his view, “serious accountability” was needed for the project, which had “clogged up” Cameron Rd.

“I want the TCC, the commissioners and the council’s chief executive to acknowledge they have let the people of Tauranga down over the execution of stage one of the project, especially those businesses that have suffered incredible losses and those who were no longer in business.”

Uffindell said there was widespread public concern about the dramatic “under-delivery” of stage one and the “immense frustration and upset” it caused.

Some business owners had reported financial losses of 50 to 70 per cent, he said.

Tauranga electorate MP Sam Uffindell is calling for "serious "accountability" over the delivery of stage one of the Cameron Rd upgrade project. Photo / Alex Cairns

Cost and time blowouts did not “fill me with confidence” for stage two, and Uffindell said the council should pause decisions on this until a new transport minister was in place.

“Frankly, [I think] they need to pull their socks up and make sure they’re actually, delivering for the people of Tauranga when it comes to roading projects.”

Businesses ‘fearful’ for stage two

Retailers, workers and business owners in the middle of Cameron Rd have criticised the impact of stage one works and were worried about their operations surviving stage two.

Rajvir Kumar, manager of Quantum VIS Eatery on the corner of 18th Ave and Cameron Rd, said turnover was down up to 40 per cent due to the roadworks.

“Even on weekends now there isn’t very much traffic on the road as people are trying to avoid this area due to the congestion. We are fearful of what’s going to happen when stage two begins.”

850 Cameron Rd Motel relief manager Carole Huck said the congestion and delays were “absolutely crazy” and caused regular complaints from guests and staff.

Roadworks on Cameron Rd at the intersection of 17th Ave. Photo / Alex Cairns

“I don’t understand why they have roadworks going in so many places along Cameron Rd at once rather than finishing one section of the upgrade and moving on to the next.”

Another motel staff member said her commute time from Maungatapu had tripled.

The motel’s owner, Tony Bullot, agreed with his staff that stage two should be put off until there was a better plan addressing residents’ and businesses’ concerns.

“The council needs to take a breath after stage one is completed and see how effectively that was working before pushing ahead with the next stage.”

850 Cameron Motel owner Tony Bullot is calling for Tauranga City Council to postpone decision-making on stage two of the Cameron Rd upgrade.

In his opinion: “Even if you think the upgrade plan is a good idea, how stage one has been executed and organised logistically has been very badly done, especially the traffic flow management.”

A Gate Pa Superette manager, who asked not to be named, said some Cameron Rd businesses had closed down during stage one, including two dairies.

“I’m very fearful what has happened to other businesses could easily end up happening to us.”

Cameron Rd looking towards the intersection of 23rd Ave, which is in the area for stage two of the upgrade. Photo / Alex Cairns

Another Gate Pa retailer was concerned about new bus lanes and the lack of parking for businesses in the area during stage two.

“I think the council needs to sort out the bus service first and also wait to see if stage one is working before they push ahead with stage two.”

‘Clear we need to do better’

The Bay of Plenty Times asked the council, commissioners and chief executive Marty Grenfell for comment.

A spokesman said the council was “acutely aware” of the roadworks’ impact on drivers, businesses and residents.

Recent reductions in traffic management activities and equipment were expected to ease disruptions.

“Lessons have been learnt [from stage one on] how to minimise the impacts for future projects.”

On costs and time, he said the council anticipated stage one being done within three months of the original timeframes and within 15 per cent of the tendered cost, which was a good outcome given impacts of Covid and cost inflations.

Stage two works were not planned to start until 2025, he said.

“Stage two differs from stage one in that it does not have businesses along the entire length, and it also does not have a central median meaning it will be easier to manage the impacts,“ he said.

Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley. Photo / Alex Cairns

Tolley said business concerns about stage two were “completely understandable” given the disruptions from stage one.

“The commission has heard the concerns expressed … and we acknowledge that more should have been done sooner to ease the problems being experienced,“ she said.

There would be “changes in approach” for stage two and all other major transport network projects.

The commission expected the council to ensure future contractors minimised traffic disruptions and got through each section of work as fast as possible, she said.

Tolley, a former National Party minister, said the commission looked forward to working with the incoming Government and transport minister, and had signalled a delay in the start of stage two works until there was confidence in the project management practices.

Grenfell said findings of a comprehensive review of stage one in August led the council to change how it “governs, manages and delivers” such projects.

He provided a list of 10 changes, including “the “judicious use of consultants for specialist advice”.

“It’s clear that we need to do better in future and the business community and road users can expect to see that duty of care exercised and work-related disruptions minimised wherever possible,” he said.

“There’s also an expectation that we will communicate more effectively with our community and those impacted directly by any future works.”

The deadline for public feedback on the Cameron Rd upgrade stage two early design is November 12.

Changes for managing major transport projects

Strengthened in-house capability in project governance and management Judicious use of consultants for specialist advice and to boost capability Careful choice of delivery models and procurement approach - tailored to each project Establishing an escalation framework and disputes procedure Co-location of project participants in a single project office Enhanced community and stakeholder engagement Early involvement of designers and contractors to help plan, scope and price the work programme Investigation of in-ground services well ahead of construction, with the findings incorporated in design documentation Utilising a staged zone approach of full design, before construction starts A proactive approach to risk management.

- Source: TCC chief executive Marty Grenfell

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.



