Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Cameron Rd business moves after three decades because of Tauranga City Council roadworks

Kiri Gillespie
By
8 mins to read
Cameron road works in between Thirteenth and Fourteenth avenues. Photo / Alex Cairns

Cameron road works in between Thirteenth and Fourteenth avenues. Photo / Alex Cairns

A business is moving from Tauranga’s Cameron Rd after 30 years and a leading real estate agent says more than a dozen others have approached him about doing the same thing - all because of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times