Erebus widow claims Tauranga City Council Cameron Rd project caused $800k drop in building’s value

Kiri Gillespie
By
8 mins to read
Christine Currie owns 405 Cameron Rd, where NZME is based. She has threatened legal action against the Tauranga City Council for its decision to close 7th Ave access from Cameron Rd, saying it devalues the building. Photo / Alex Cairns

A Mt Erebus tragedy widow who invested compensation money into buying a commercial property is threatening legal action against a council over roading changes she claims have knocked $800,000 off the value of her building.

