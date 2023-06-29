Evan Campbell, general manager of Shorland Peugeot & Citroen. Photo / Alex Cairns

Invasive roadworks that “effectively barricaded” businesses from their customers for a year were delayed a month after a mistake and “unforeseen changes” to Tauranga’s Cameron Rd futureproofing project.

Shorland Peugeot & Citroen general manager Evan Campbell said the company was told the work would take three months. In reality, it had been going for more than a year, with the most invasive part lasting eight to nine months, he said.

“The impact of that was significant, to say the least. I could use the word devastating,” Campbell told the Bay of Plenty Times.

“We were effectively barricaded from our client base with limited access [and] no parking access for clients.”

The Bay of Plenty Times can reveal that stormwater infrastructure installed near his business as part of the upgrade project was laid incorrectly.

The mistake happened after the project had already been hampered by a “service clash” that prompted a month-long delay and a redesign of the work between 12th and 13th Aves.

Tauranga City Council said unplanned and “unforeseen changes” were anticipated as part of a large construction project.

The council began stage one of the Building our Future Cameron Road, Te Papa project, also known as the Cameron Rd upgrade, in April 2021. The work aims to improve multi-modal transport along the arterial route and replace and upgrade underground services at the same time.

Council director of transport Brendan Bisley said that as part of the stormwater upgrade, all of the old stormwater pipes between 12th and 13th Aves were replaced. Minor additions to the network were also done on the eastern side, he said.

“The stormwater connections were also replaced to all the businesses/properties throughout this section, and a small sump that was inside the footpath outside the Peugeot dealership was relocated into the garden area.”

However, when trenches were dug to check the underground services, they revealed a “service clash” involving a gas main.

A redesign of the stormwater network in this area was needed and any redundant trenches were reinstated, Bisley said.

The last of major roadworks on Cameron Rd between 12th and 13th Ave. Photo / Alex Cairns

The delay while waiting for the redesign took four weeks, during which time contractors left to work on other parts of the project.

The cost of the redesign was $5970.25.

“There was no traffic management required during the delay and the contractors moved on to work in another area of Cameron Rd until the revised design was available.”

Asked what other unplanned incidents there had been with the project in this location, Bisley said three pipes were laid incorrectly but were re-laid “within a few hours”, he said.

“There was no cost to council for any of this remedial work as this was covered by the contractor. All pipes laid were used, including those that were adjusted.”

But Campbell, of Shorland Peugeot & Citroen, said the works, in addition to market forces affecting the retail sector, had left the car dealership “still very much in recovery mode”.

Many clients were used to parking directly outside “and not having to park elsewhere and walk for 10 minutes” to get to them, he said.

“A lot of our clients are retirees and older folks. Many found it difficult to gain access, which meant they simply made other decisions or just gave up.”

Campbell believed Shorland Peugeot & Citroen was not alone with this.

An image from Tauranga City Council as to what Stage 1 of its Cameron Rd upgrade will end up looking like. Image / TCC

“The impact has been significant for all retail. Our neighbours have struggled. I’m sure there are others with similar concerns along Cameron Rd.”

Campbell said they were originally told the project, at the front of the business, would be finished in three months.

“Given what we’ve experienced ... you could argue it’s still ongoing. It’s been well over 12 months,” he said.

“It’s not that we don’t understand or appreciate what they’re trying to do. It’s just the way in which it’s managed and sequenced.”

Campbell said that for the first six months, the business had been vocal in its concerns and project representatives had been “lovely” and kept him informed. There had also been meetings, however, things had now got to a point “where there’s nothing we can do”, he said.

“Ultimately we are part of the Tauranga community and we want to be positive about our city. It’s just that we have to try to work through the pain we are going through in the hope that there’s something good at the end.”

Next door, Minute Man’s Steve Edser was also told the work outside would take three months. That was about six months ago.

“I can understand the odd delay. I don’t understand the rest of it - the whole concept.”

As part of Stage 1 of the Cameron Rd project, bus lanes are expected to run along the spine of the arterial route from 17th Ave into the CBD.

“I just don’t understand how bus lanes are going to fix it,” Edser said.

“Not everyone’s going to catch a bus.”

Edser said on Tuesday he was frustrated and confused.

“We’ve had road cones outside our shop for the past three to four days but there’s no work being done.”

Edser said he had already been vocal in his frustration to the council.

Council project sponsor Jason Spencer said unplanned and “unforeseen changes” were anticipated as part of a large construction project.

Spencer said that when forecasting change, there were typically two classifications: risk and contingency. Both were allowed at a project and supplier contract level and were expected on any construction project.

“Council is very aware of the impact that construction sites have on the local businesses and community, and we work hard to make sure that this impact is reduced as much as possible. To reduce the overall time taken for construction, there are multiple work sites along Cameron Rd.

“Council continues to work closely with the Cameron Rd Joint Venture contractors to complete sections as quickly as is achievable and reduce the impacts as much as possible.”

The Cameron Rd Stage 1 project was due to be completed in October 2023.

“We still anticipate completion by the end of this year, which is a positive outcome considering the impact of Covid-19 on resourcing and the record rainfall we have had throughout construction, and this year in particular,” Spencer said.

A drainage separator at 12th Ave is due to be installed and this work is expected to resume within the next four to five weeks.

