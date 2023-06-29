Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga Cameron Rd project: Mistake revealed as businesses speak out

Kiri Gillespie
By
6 mins to read
Evan Campbell, general manager of Shorland Peugeot & Citroen. Photo / Alex Cairns

Evan Campbell, general manager of Shorland Peugeot & Citroen. Photo / Alex Cairns

Invasive roadworks that “effectively barricaded” businesses from their customers for a year were delayed a month after a mistake and “unforeseen changes” to Tauranga’s Cameron Rd futureproofing project.

Shorland Peugeot & Citroen general manager

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times