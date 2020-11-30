Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Business digest: Bay winner in New Zealand Biosecurity Awards

10 minutes to read

Got business news? Email businessBOP@nzme.co.nz. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

Linda Peacock of Kiwifruit Vine Health in Mount Maunganui has received top recognition in the New Zealand Biosecurity Awards announced earlier this month.

Peacock has worked collaboratively with growers and technical teams from all growing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.