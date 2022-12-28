Former Bella Vista Homes director Danny Cancian is fighting a challenge to declare him bankrupt. Photo / NZME

Former Bella Vista Homes director Danny Cancian is fighting a challenge to declare him bankrupt. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times is looking back at the stories of 2022. Here’s what made headlines in April:

April 1:

The man behind Tauranga’s failed Bella Vista development was fighting a High Court challenge to declare him bankrupt, promising the court he had a plan to pay back a $1 million debt to a building materials supplier.

Danny Cancian, former director of the now-liquidated Bella Vista Homes company, shed tears as he appeared via audio-visual link in the High Court at Tauranga.

The 21-home Bella Vista development in The Lakes was evacuated by Tauranga City Council in 2018 over claims of construction deficiencies. The saga has since sparked multiple court cases.

Full story here.

April 6:

“A kick in the guts.”

That’s what Troy Watson, 20, said it had been like to watch his brother Ashley, 28, take a “miracle” drug for cystic fibrosis - a condition they were both born with that threatens to dramatically shorten their lives.

But he’s not sick enough.

After starting the $330,000-a-year drug six months ago, Ashley - once the sicker of the Whakatāne pair, and barely able to walk - is now planning to return to work and potentially move overseas.

Troy, however, was “too well” to be eligible. Troy said he asked his specialist about it but was told there was “no chance” for someone like him without government funding.

Full story here.

Ashley (right) and Troy Watson have Cystic Fibrosis.

April 8:

Plans to potentially move Tauranga Racecourse and establish a regional racing venue with Rotorua were met with the threat of legal action from the land’s original owners.

Tauranga City Council commissioners met to consider a report that contains survey findings from the Greerton Maarawaewae Study.

The study focused on the future use of the Crown land, administered by the council, which Racing Tauranga and Tauranga Golf Club lease.

Full story here.

Tauranga Golf Club and Tauranga Racecourse as viewed from air in 2008. Photo / Jimmy Joe

April 14:

“Frightened” bus drivers threatened to boycott Tauranga’s main bus stop after receiving death threats, racial abuse and threatening behaviour from schoolboys.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council, NZ Bus and Tauranga Boys’ College met to address the issue, including why security patrols that cost an estimated $1 million last year did not appear to be making a difference.

First Union organiser Graham McKean told the Bay of Plenty Times the organisation was considering preventing drivers from stopping or picking up anyone at Willow St - the main interchange for buses in Tauranga and a key connection point.

Full story here.

April 16:

Crammed in a tiny two-bedroom campground unit, mum of three Natasha Anderson felt “trapped”.

She moved to Tauranga from “too expensive” Auckland two years ago to be closer to family, and lived in the unit ever since.

“[Rent] was supposed to be cheaper down here but we haven’t been able to find anything.”

But she still felt like one of the lucky ones.

Anderson was among those caught out by Tauranga’s rapidly rising rents. The median average hit a record $610 in February, according to Trade Me data - up 27 per cent in four years.

Full story here.

Solo mum of three Natasha Anderson lives with her three children in Silver Birch Holiday Park. Pictured with two of her children Hans-Christian Kivalu , 3, (left) and Toni-Lee Kivalu, 1,. Photo / Andrew Warner.

April 20:

A penthouse apartment in Mount Maunganui sold for $10.2 million, smashing the previous $9.525m record for Tauranga’s biggest residential property sale.

And the seller, rich lister Sir Colin Giltrap, said it was a hard decision to part with the “pretty unique” property.

The five-bedroom apartment at the Eleven apartment complex at 11 Maunganui Rd was sold in a private sale.

Records showed the new owner was Tauranga businessman and philanthropist Sir Paul Adams, executive chairman of the Carrus Corporation, which developed The Lakes subdivision in Pyes Pā West.

Full story here.

April 29:

Māori are over-represented in seclusion practices at two mental health facilities in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board, the Ombudsman reported.

Two mental health inpatient units in Tauranga and Whakatāne were inspected by the Ombudsman last year(2021). Reports showed seclusion events at both facilities had increased since their last inspections and there were “high rates” of seclusion, particularly for Māori patients.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier urged the Ministry of Health to “address this as a matter of urgency”.

“This should simply not be happening. There is absolutely no reason for Māori patients to be secluded more than any others.”

A Māori health leader said the over-representation of Māori in seclusion statistics “absolutely” had to stop and showed their cultural needs were not being addressed.

Full story here.

April 30:

A 76-year-old man has his coffee black because he can’t afford milk any more and saves $5 a fortnight to afford medication.

Another couple in their late 60s feel “ripped off” by their struggle in retirement, dipping into their small pool of savings to get by.

They’re not alone.

Advocates said seniors were skipping meals, not going to the supermarket because of fuel prices, and ignoring health issues as the cost of living soared.

They said some had to work past retirement age to “make ends meet” and more elderly were becoming homeless as they couldn’t afford their rentals.

Full story here.