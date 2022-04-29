Frank Russell, 76, lives week to week on the superannuation with no cash left over. Photo / Cira Olivier

A 76-year-old man has his coffee black because he can't afford milk any more and saves $5 a fortnight to afford medication.

Another couple in their late 60s feel "ripped off" by their struggle in retirement, dipping into their small pool of savings to get by.

They're not alone.

Advocates say seniors are skipping meals, not going to the supermarket because of fuel prices, and ignoring health issues as the cost of living soars.

They say some have to work past retirement age to "make ends meet" and more elderly are becoming homeless as they can't afford their rentals.

Annual inflation hit 6.9 per cent in the year to March 31, the largest movement in 30 years.

Food prices have also climbed to a 10-year high, rising 7.6 per cent in March compared to the same time last year.

Grocery food prices were up 6.7 per cent, fruit and vegetables up 18 per cent, and meat, poultry and fish up 8.7 per cent.

According to the Ministry of Social Development, superannuants living alone are paid $538 a week before tax, and couples are paid a combined $817 as of April.

This was up from $506 and $768 respectively.

Frank Russell, 76, said he had switched to black tea and coffee because he can no longer afford milk despite having worked "very hard" his entire life.

He said he had about $100 a fortnight left for food once the $280 council unit rent was paid, along with other bills.

He made a lot of stews to stretch the meat he bought, adding frozen vegetables as they were cheaper than fresh. He also filled up on pies, bread, corned beef and deli ham.

His carer sometimes dropped off coffee and sugar for him when he could not afford it, and monthly meals out with his sister had gone out of the budget.

"A few years ago, I used to have money left over for the following week, I don't have that now."

He got his doctor check-up every three months but put aside money each fortnight to afford it, and another $5 a fortnight for his medication.

Once everything was paid, he would buy a pack of cigarettes if there was any money left.

"You've got to be a scrooge about everything ... if any other costs come up in between paydays, you're buggered."

He sometimes dipped into his savings, which was $40, and tried to top it up with $20 when he could.

Rotorua's Christine Brock, 67, said she and her husband, 69, felt "ripped off" as they struggled in their retirement despite working since they were 15.

She said they rarely left the house because of the price of fuel and they shopped fortnightly, froze meat and planned meals to stretch every dollar.

"I've been thinking of becoming vegetarian, mind you, veges are expensive too."

The couple sold their property in Auckland two years ago and moved to cheaper Rotorua with the aim of living comfortably and being able to afford to do more.

"That's not the case any more."

They still had a mortgage with about nine years left to pay.

The couple both did odd jobs - originally for pocket money for going out - which now covered the basics, and they dipped into their savings for essentials.

Living on the super payment was "hard" and the couple feared that they would not be able to get by as they aged and could no longer do the odd jobs.

She said everyone was in the same situation, not just retirees.

Tauranga gerontologist Carole Gordon said some elderly skipped meals or ate cheese and crackers or an egg on toast.

"People save up to get a haircut, that's a major cost."

The ageing body, in general, was costly. With health insurance out of the question for many, some weren't getting medical attention, she said.

She spoke of a woman aged 93 who lived in an old house she owned in a well-to-do suburb and street.

"Her house is probably worth a lot but she lives in poverty."

She didn't have money for doctor appointments or food, and her neighbours took turns cooking for her and washing her on the plank of wood over her bathtub.

"It's not a nice place managing on the super alone. It's the most stressful thing for an older person."

She said people with minimal or no savings were the worst off, and their spending to survive ate into what little savings they had left.

While the payments increased each year, that "never quite covers" the cost of living, which was mainly food, housing, property repairs, and medical.

Tauranga Budget Advisory Services manager Shirley McCombe said some seniors had lost homes, had no electricity or phones, and needed weekly food support.

Even those with some retirement savings were affected, and those relying on fixed interest investments were impacted by low interest rates.

The financial pressure lead to "significant" depression and high anxiety, and relationships broke down from the stress.

Age Concern Rotorua manager Rory O'Rourke said transport, food and health were sacrificed and most of seniors' income was spent on housing and power.

More worked past retirement to "try to make ends meet".

Expensive fuel caused loneliness and social isolation, and many were not going to the supermarket because they couldn't afford to get there.

Grey Power Tauranga president Jennifer Custins said it was "debilitating" to live off the super payment, which was spent on the bare essentials.

She said while some might have savings, lump sums came out for things urgent or essential costs.

Custins, in her 70s, said she had even been thinking about how long she is going live and how long the money will last.

Tips for those in or approaching retirement:

• Plan to be debt-free before retirement.

• Decide when you will retire and plan for the post-retirement lifestyle you want once you no longer work.

• Save as much as possible, as the pension covers living costs and doesn't include much in the way of luxuries.

• Work with a financial mentor to make a plan to meet expenses, plan for the unforeseen, and get cost-saving tips.

• Make sure you get your maximum entitlements.

• If you're healthy enough, work part-time.

• Join a club - friendship is free and can act as a support network and you can get other people's experiences.

• Get a Power of Attorney sorted with someone you trust.

• Work with Budget Advice if you have debt to get rid of it as quickly as possible.

• Work with Budget Advice to find the safest and most affordable option if you need to borrow.

- Source: Tauranga and Rotorua Budget Advisory Services