Police NZ data showed there were 712 "proceedings" in relation to theft from a retail premises in the Bay in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Retail theft in the Bay of Plenty is at the lowest it has been in three years and a police inspector says Covid-19 could be the reason why.

Police NZ data showed there were 712 "proceedings" in relation to theft from a retail premises in the Bay in 2021 - down from 822 in 2020, 866 in 2019, and 923 in 2018.

There were 105 proceedings for general theft and related offences in the region in November last year compared to 182 in 2020, 175 in 2019, and 171 in 2018.

Bay of Plenty district prevention manager Inspector Steve Bullock said while there was no single cause for the drop in numbers, Covid-19 had an impact on retail theft.

"Covid has changed the environment," he said, as there was now no "sauntering in" to a shop casually.

"The whole shopping atmosphere is really quite different."

Bay of Plenty crime prevention manager Inspector Steve Bullock said Covid-19 restrictions could have contributed to lower theft rates. Photo / Stephen Parker

He said shopping malls make it easier for thieves to blend in.

"The volume of people makes it easier for shoplifters, especially if they're organised."

He advised shoppers to keep themselves safe by carefully watching their credit cards - which are attractive to thieves because of Paywave - and to watch anyone invading your personal space, particularly while you are typing in your pin number.

Because Covid-19 restrictions mean everyone should be 2m apart, those getting up close could have bad intentions, he said.

He recommended keeping purses and bags closed so it's harder for thieves to access them.

"Criminals will always take an opportunity."

Bullock confirmed police were notified of an incident at the Tauranga Crossing food court on December 27.

Two young women allegedly threatened two teenage girls with gang violence and stole one of their shopping bags.

Police were looking for the suspects and said they have clear CCTV of their faces.

A teenage girl had a bag of shopping stolen from her at the Tauranga Crossing mall. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tauranga Crossing chief executive Lauren Riley said the suspects had not returned to the mall and urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.

"Our on-site security teams are active and intent on protecting all of our customers.

"This is an isolated and rare incident that was dealt with immediately and is being handled by local police, who work closely with our security team."

Overall, Riley said there had not been an increase in theft or security issues over the holiday period.

Bethlehem Town Centre marketing manager Dan Weck said there was an increase in theft leading up to Christmas 2020 but he hadn't seen the same in 2021.

"This summer's a bit of an outlier.

"We just didn't seem to get the volume of it that we have before. I don't know what the reason is.

"There was definitely a drop-off this year."

He said mall thieves tended to be young people.

"It tends to be desirable items [being stolen] - fragrances, perfumes, things like that.

"Unfortunately, you get your regulars. The police generally have an idea of who these people are."

Bayfair Shopping Centre manager Steve Ellingford said he was not aware of any incidents like the one at Tauranga Crossing.

Bayfair manager Steve Ellingford said his mall strives to keep all customers safe. Photo / George Novak

"The comfort and safety of our customers, retailers and staff is our priority.

"We have a comprehensive security management programme in place, and we work closely with local police and other community stakeholders."

David Hill, manager of Papamoa Plaza, said his mall had no reported incidents of theft over the Christmas period.

Papamoa Plaza manager David Hill said there had been no incidents of shoplifting reported to the mall over the Christmas period. Photo / George Novak

Hill said he worked closely with the police and took proactive steps to prevent theft from customers.

"We've got a really good on-site team to make sure that all experiences are positive."