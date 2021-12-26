Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga retailers experience 'frantic' Boxing Day

5 minutes to read
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Shoppers were out in force this Boxing Day, with one retailer saying this year exceeded all expectations.

Mall carparks were full and so were shopping bags as people snapped up bargains on what is one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.