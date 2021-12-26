Tauranga retailers experience 'frantic' Boxing Day

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

Shoppers were out in force this Boxing Day, with one retailer saying this year exceeded all expectations.

Mall carparks were full and so were shopping bags as people snapped up bargains on what is one of the biggest retail days of the year.

Papamoa Plaza centre manager David Hill said this Boxing Day was "frantic".

"We knew it was going to be busy but we didn't realise it was going to be this busy. There are some very happy retailers and happy customers."

Hill said it was the biggest day of the year for gift vouchers and one of the biggest foot-traffic days of the year between December 24 and 26.

"It has exceeded all of our expectations."

Papamoa Plaza centre manager David Hill. Photo / NZME

Tauranga Crossing centre manager Janet Vincent said the mall was "pumping".

"Everyone is in good spirits ... It appears to be that there are a lot of visitors to the city as well as locals making the most of these deals."

Vincent said there was a bit of pressure pre-Christmas but everyone seemed relaxed on Boxing Day: "People are in holiday mode."

It was important to shop and spend locally this summer, she said.

"It's good for the local retail."

Bayfair Shopping Centre manager Steve Ellingford. Photo / NZME

Bayfair Shopping Centre manager Steve Ellingford said Boxing Day was a very popular day in the shopping calendar.

Looking at visitations to Bayfair at the midpoint of the day, Ellingford said 2021 will be no different to previous years.

"Our focus has been to create an enjoyable and safe shopping experience for our customers who are out in large numbers again this year, looking for that bargain.

"You have to also recognise and thank the retail staff who will be working hard all day - after what has been a challenging year."

Caitlin Moller, 21, and Laura Moller, 19, chose to shop for Boxing Day bargains at Bayfair. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Caitlin Moller, 21, and Laura Moller, 19, chose to shop for Boxing Day bargains at Bayfair.

The pair had travelled up from Wellington to spend Christmas in the Bay of Plenty with family.

"We're just getting some shopping in before we go back home. We need some new togs, some new clothes because New Year's [Eve] is coming up."

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford previously said Boxing Day was "huge" for retail and incredibly important given how difficult the last few months had been.

Harford said Bay of Plenty customers spent about $4.3 million in the shops - excluding food, liquor and hospitality - on Boxing Day last year.

Meanwhile, Rotorua retailers say this year was a lot quieter than usual.

Fraser Newman of Atlantis Books on Eruera St said it was obviously a busier Sunday than normal but it was definitely not as busy as any other Boxing Day they have had.

A lot of retailers had chosen not to open today, he said.

"Normally we get big families through for their holidays and in the mood to spend but we're not getting that this year.

"It has traditionally been one of the busiest days of the year."

Newman said the quieter Boxing Day was possibly due to a lack of domestic tourists.

"They are certainly out there but just not in great numbers."

Ahu Boutique sales assistant Wairata Warbrick said it was "very important" for people to be supporting local this Christmas.

"It's what gets us through. If everyone can shop local it's the best thing."

Warbrick said the fashion store on Eruera St had a 15 to 50 per cent storewide sale for customers this Boxing Day.

Despite there being not much foot traffic, she said "our online store is definitely a lot busier".

She was expecting a couple of busy days heading into summer.

"It will be nice to see everyone."

Millers Rotorua store manager Janet Collins said Boxing Day was "always good for us".

"We get a lot of ladies who get gift cards for Christmas and they just love to come in on Boxing Day and have a little spend up and get some nice new things."

Collins said although they may not be as busy as last Boxing Day, "we're not doing too bad. Because of the last couple of years, a lot of people have become accustomed to buying online, which still hits hard on the high-street stores."

Q Records and Collectables owner Quentin Mcintosh said it was a "steady" day yesterday with lots of vouchers being redeemed.

It was the first Boxing Day for the Hinemoa St store and Mcintosh said he was not sure what to expect in terms of foot traffic.

"Last year we were just online but to actually have the physical store is great. One of my biggest days of the year was Thursday actually and Friday was another massive one."