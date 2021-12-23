Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty retailers ready, set and all go for Boxing Day

5 minutes to read
Bay retailers are preparing for another busy Boxing Day. Photo / NZME

Bay retailers are preparing for another busy Boxing Day. Photo / NZME

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Bay of Plenty retailers' anticipation of a busy Christmas and Boxing Day has intensified after a year with more Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

Shops are full, shelves are stacked and storage rooms are primed with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.