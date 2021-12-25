Christmas lights stolen on Christmas Eve, Tauranga family report theft

Christmas lights. Photo / Getty Images

A Tauranga family who spent almost a decade building their Christmas light collection were devastated to discover half of it had been stolen on Christmas Eve.

A member of the family, who wanted to remain anonymous for privacy, said they started decorating about nine years ago and building on the collection annually.

"We've got quite a display at our house, our whole lawn is filled with animals."

But on December 24 they woke up and realised all the solar lights had been taken. The culprits were unable to access the plugged-in animals.

"I would say about half of it is gone, between $300 and $500 worth but it's not even that [the cost] ... It's just devastating, it's such a violation that we are asleep and there are people out on the front lawn taking our lights."

The family said they had made this year the biggest yet in anticipation of hosting Christmas at the house this year. They are reconsidering decorating in future years after the incident.

"It's really made me really sad, I don't know if I want to do it again. I don't want to be worrying about if people are going to be creeping around our house. I don't know if I want to put us out there again."

The family reported the theft to the non-urgent 105 police line.