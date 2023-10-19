A taxi in front of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council building in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

A taxi in front of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council building in Tauranga. Photo / Alex Cairns

Bay of Plenty’s environmental and public transport authority has spent $1.7 million on vehicles in the past year and $1.49 million on taxis for residents.

A report detailing the spending for the 12 months to June 30 was approved by a Bay of Plenty Regional Council committee this month.

Acting corporate general manager Evaleigh Rautjoki-Williams said the taxi spend related to its Total Mobility scheme.

A partnership funded by local and central government, the scheme offers subsidised door-to-door transport to people with significant mobility challenges.

“With providers based in Tauranga, Rotorua, and Whakatāne, eligible members can use their Total Mobility card to receive a 75 per cent discount on taxi rides, up to a maximum fare discount of $37.50 per trip (75 per cent discount on a $50 full fare),” Rautjoki-Williams said.

“The scheme compliments public transport, ensuring that those with impairments can travel to places such as supermarkets, airports, or a friend’s house, meeting their daily needs safely and with dignity.”

The council also spent $1.78m on vehicles and vehicle maintenance.

Asked how this spending aligned with the council’s role as the region’s public transport authority and with its carbon emissions obligations, Rautjoki-Williams said the council operated 135 vehicles.

“The majority [are] used in the field for operations and monitoring work, for example, flood protection infrastructure, river scheme management, land management and water monitoring.”

Regional House at Bay of Plenty Regional Council's offices on Elizabeth St. Photo / NZME

Rautjoki-Williams said the council was aiming to be net carbon zero by 2050.

“There are currently 24 electric and six hybrid vehicles, accounting for 66 per cent of the light vehicle and SUV portion of the fleet. The rest will transition to greener options within three years.”

Sourcing electric alternatives for 4WD utes remained “a challenge”, however.

Rautjoki-Williams said the council offered all new permanent employees “a one-time option” to have $80 loaded to a Bee Card, a currency card used on buses, equivalent to one month’s travel.

“This initiative aims to encourage them to explore alternative methods of commuting to and from work.”

The regional council is the leading local authority on public transport matters, including operating the region’s bus network.

About 31 Bee Cards had been taken up by staff each year resulting in an average yearly cost of $2457.

At Tauranga City Council, 550 of its 1100 staff members have taken advantage of an initiative offering them free bus travel — at a cost of about $100,000 to ratepayers a year, the Bay of Plenty Times reported last month.

Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said the council was committed to being a “sustainable business” and trying to meet government carbon emission goals.

Generally, Bee Card users aged over 18 in Tauranga pay between $2.72 and $1.36 per ride in the city or $7.80-$5.60 for a day pass. Those aged 18 or under ride free.

The scheme attracted praise and criticism.

