Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Free bus travel for Tauranga City Council staff divides opinions

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read
More than 500 staff have taken up Tauranga City Council's offer of free bus travel. Photo / NZME

More than 500 staff have taken up Tauranga City Council's offer of free bus travel. Photo / NZME

I am someone who is usually critical of council spending, but congratulations to Tauranga City Council for putting its (and our) money where its mouth is (News, September 21).

This is a great challenge to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times