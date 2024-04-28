Voyager 2023 media awards
Echo Walking Festival: Snap-happy walkers showcase their adventures

Rebecca Mauger
By
Quick Read
Mount Karangahake, Waihī. Photo / Wendy Robinson

After beating the feet at Echo Walking Festivals events, participants can now try and beat their snap-happy peers.

Walking festival participants are now putting forward their memories for voting.

The Echo Walking Festival Photo Competition showcases the landscpes captured on 29 guided walks held throughout the region.

Festival secretary Kylie Watkins says each photograph tells its own story, “and we need your vote’’.

The annual festival is in its 21st year and this year boasted a line-up of walks across eight scenic locales from Coromandel to the Kaimais, with one to Mayor Island.

INFO To see all entries in the Echo Walking Festival 2024 Photo Competition check out https://www.facebook.com/media/set?vanity=echowalkingfestival&set=a.810242464467095

Orokawa Trig Walk in Waihī Beach. Photo / Lynette Satchell
Lindermann Loop Track. Photo / Kylie Watkins
Kirikiri Battery Tramp in Thames. Photo / Alan Campbell
