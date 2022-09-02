Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty economy boosted by high export prices, strong spending

Zoe Hunter
By
6 mins to read
Infometrics' Quarterly Economic Monitor showed the Bay's GDP grew 1.6 per cent in the year to June. Photo / Mead Norton

Infometrics' Quarterly Economic Monitor showed the Bay's GDP grew 1.6 per cent in the year to June. Photo / Mead Norton

High export prices and strong consumer spending boosted the Bay of Plenty's economy to grow faster than the national average in the year to June, a new report shows.

But the region's construction sector has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.