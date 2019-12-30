The Bay of Plenty Times is taking a look back at the stories of 2019. Here's what made headlines in July.

July 1:

Two men are recovering after a car crashed into a Western Bay of Plenty garage, killing two people.

The crash happened in the Te Puke area shortly after 1.30am yesterday on No 1 Rd between Lomay Place and Roderick Lane.

July 2:

New Zealand's Yolk Ferns have been crowned world champions at egg throwing.

Ben McColgan, 21, of Tauranga and Lachie Davidson, 21, of Ashburton took the title in the 2019 World Egg Throwing Championships in London overnight.



July 6:

Tauranga residents pocketed $33.5 million renting out their properties on sites such as Airbnb in the 11 months to May 2019, new data shows.

But local business leaders are blaming such sites for taking homes away from the rental market and say they should be charged the same commercial fees as traditional accommodation providers.

July 10:

Mount Maunganui residents upset at an NZ Transport Agency decision to cancel a Bayfair underpass are taking the matter to Parliament.

The transport agency confirmed it would no longer build a new Maunganui Rd underpass as part of the Baypark to Bayfair project because of the $33 million cost and extended timeframe. The existing underpass, popular with school students and commuters, will be demolished in September.

Bayfair underpass will be not part of B2B. Pictured are Scott Illingworth and Megan Clarken. Photo / George Novak

July 12:

A shiny caramel coat, bright green eyes and a high-spirited nature that just wants to show love.

You would never know that Webster, the bubbly, vibrant pitbull-cross puppy, had such a close brush with death only months ago.

Webster was found severely injured by a member of the public in a Maungatapu park earlier this year.

Partly paralysed pup up for adoption. SPCA worker Hannah Cobb and Webster. Photo / George Novak

July 19:

"I could see some smoke and then the whole plane was freaking out."

That's how passenger Hannah Cheal described the terrifying moment she realised something was wrong with the plane she was travelling on from Wellington to Tauranga.

Passenger Hannah Cheal. Air New Zealand aircraft gets into trouble before landing at Tauranga Airport. Photo / Andrew Warner.

July 27:

It's been two years since Tauranga's Lou Te Keeti won $10.3 million on his lucky Lotto ticket - and just $3.8m remains in his account.

But Te Keeti is happy with his choice of investments.

Since winning Lotto Powerball in July 2017, the 72-year-old kaumātua has invested in 47 horses, some of which he has already put to race.

Tauranga kaumatua and Lotto winner Lou Te Keeti. Photo / Andrew Warner.

July 29:

Tauranga CBD is ''dying'' and a "ghost town'' and ''no one really cares''.

That is the reaction from some businesses in the city centre who say ongoing roading issues, limited parking, and projects with blown budgets and timeframes are causing an exodus of businesses and customers.

CBD development troubles for retailers. Chris Gillies (left) and Alison Treblico. Photo / Andrew Warner.

July 31:

Tauranga's Crown Solicitor says the city's courthouse is not fit for purpose and another top barrister has described facilities at the 54-year-old building as "appalling".

Crown Solicitor Anna Pollett told the Bay of Plenty Times that various issues had been raised by court users "for a considerable time without being addressed".

