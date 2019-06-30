Two men are recovering after a car crashed into a Western Bay of Plenty garage, killing two people.

The crash happened in the Te Puke area shortly after 1.30am yesterday on No 1 Rd between Lomay Place and Roderick Lane.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board communications manager Diana Marriott said a 30-year-old man from Vanuatu remained stable in a hospital ward in Tauranga Hospital.

Another 31-year-old man from Vanuatu was treated and discharged from hospital yesterday.

John and Elena Crowley were sleeping in their Te Puke home when a car came crashing into their garage.

The Crowleys' garage, which had two cars parked inside, was badly damaged in the crash. Photo / George Novak

Two people died in the crash, and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

All four people were inside the vehicle, police said.

Later in the day, two people were flown to Waikato Hospital by rescue helicopter after a serious two-car collision on State Highway 2 in Karangahake.

One of the patients was seriously injured, the other moderately in the 2.10pm crash.

Both are now in stable condition.

Another person with moderate injuries and one with minor were taken by ambulance to Thames Hospital, a St John spokesperson said yesterday.

Drone footage of the damage. Photo / George Novak

Police reported a fifth person was initially trapped in the crash.

The crash, in the Karangahake Gorge, initially blocked a southbound lane, NZ Transport Agency reported, but congestion through the area eased by 5pm.