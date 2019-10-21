A person is trapped after a crash on State Highway 34 near Whakatāne.

The single-car crash happened on Kawerau Rd near the intersection with State Highway 30 about 9.11am, according to a statement from police.

One person is reportedly still in the vehicle.

Motorists should expect delays.

More to come.
