A person is trapped after a crash on State Highway 34 near Whakatāne.
The single-car crash happened on Kawerau Rd near the intersection with State Highway 30 about 9.11am, according to a statement from police.
One person is reportedly still in the vehicle.
Motorists should expect delays.
More to come.
