The Bay of Plenty Times article (News, July 16) that described the tied city council vote to not proceed further with the proposed estuary shared bike/walkway from Memorial Park to downtown neglected to mention who voted against pursuing the walkway.

Since the article noted that city council staff had conducted multiple surveys showed a 70 per cent public support for continuing with costing the project, it is curious to note who was against proceeding at all.

Can you imagine walking safe from the park to downtown with the kiddies along the estuary?

Seems like it is an ideal project to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Thanks, John

Drivers and phones