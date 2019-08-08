The Bay of Plenty Times article (News, July 16) that described the tied city council vote to not proceed further with the proposed estuary shared bike/walkway from Memorial Park to downtown neglected to mention who voted against pursuing the walkway.

Since the article noted that city council staff had conducted multiple surveys showed a 70 per cent public support for continuing with costing the project, it is curious to note who was against proceeding at all.

Can you imagine walking safe from the park to downtown with the kiddies along the estuary?

Seems like it is an ideal project to beautify and connect our city.

After a 15-day delay the city provided me with a document that stated that councillors Curach, Grainger, Stewart, Robson and Mayor Brownless voted against proceeding further.

It would be a good idea for the 70 per cent to remember this group at election time, or simply contact them to find out their rationale.

It has been on the city agenda for 15 years.

I believe some serious misinformation has been posted by people opposed to the plan stating there already is a road there.

These folks must believe that Devonport Rd is an acceptable alternative to travelling along a purpose-built estuary path for the aged, young children, and cyclists.

I think most people would disagree.

Others will complain about the cost. I would propose voters rather consider the cost of not building it.

It only takes a small group of good people connected to have a positive impact on conditions in local government. Locally, your efforts matter.

The city council will review the project again at their next meeting.

Let's hope the vote at that meeting is immediate widespread public knowledge. There is no good government that grows in the dark. (Abridged)

F. Gardner

Tauranga



Thanks, John



I wish to thank John Roughan for his informative, enlightening and interesting article (Opinion, August 5 )

I have had a difficult time recently trying to understand the conflicts of interests and, although a staunch supporter of Māori having possession and use of their own land, I could not completely understand what was holding up the decision resolution. Stay strong in your fight for your land.

Pamela Drysdale

Brookfield



Drivers and phones



I entirely agree with James Newman (Letters, August 1) regarding cellphone use by drivers of motor vehicles.

But he is wrong in saying that Jenny Shipley merged the traffic police with the regular force. That was done by then police Minister John Banks. (Abridged)

Gwyneth Jones

Greerton

