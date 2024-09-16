Katikati Spring Clean: Volunteers needed to clean Katikati on September 21 from 9am-12pm meet at Katikati Community Centre. You’ll receive gloves, bag and map of your area.

Adopt A Street initiative: Encourages people and groups to “adopt” a street and commit to regular clean-ups. Register katikati.org.nz or visit The Arts Junction, Katikati.

Repair Cafe Katikati: A place to bring broken belongings where volunteers help you repair them. Register your interest at a meeting on September 22 at 12pm at Katikati Community Baptist Church.

Colossal squid exhibit Freaky Features: Parts of the colossal squid on tour, visiting Katikati’s Western Bay Museum now until September 30.

Shocktober: Annual St John CPR and AED awareness campaign, a three steps for life free training, designed to give confidence to take action. Katikati Community Centre on October 3,10, 17, 24. Rsvp taurangaadmin@stjohn.org.nz

Katikati Folk Club: Turkey the Bird plays stories of love and life at The Arts Junction in Katikati on October 11, 7.30pm.

Lions Lone Dinners 2024 Luncheon: Have lunch with others living alone in the community. Katikati Memorial Hall on October 13 from 11.30am. RSVP 027 2911 440 or jo66hurne@gmail.com

Ōmokoroa Artists Expo: Members will exhibit and have works on sale, art activities for children, artists working and raffles to win. Settlers Hall at Ōmokoroa on Labour Weekend. October 26-28 from 10am-4pm each day.

The Art of Stitch: An exhibition of embroidery, The Centre’s Boyd Room, October 31 – November 3. Thursday to Saturday from 10am-3pm, Sunday 10am-2pm. Gold coin. Raffles and sales table.





MARKETS

Katikati

Raise the Roof Market Day: Help fundraise to fix urgent roof repairs at Katikati Community Baptist Church, Wedgewood St. Market day with homeware, baking and more for sale, car wash and sausage sizzle. September 21 from 8am-12pm at the church.

Katikati Spring Fling Car Boot Sale: A fundraiser for Abbeyfield WBOP. At A&P Showgrounds first Saturday of the month from 8-11am.

Katikati Lions Garage Sale: Containers behind Caltex, Main Rd. Indoor and outdoor furniture, tools, books and more. Fourth Saturday of the month from 9am-12pm.

Katikati Plant and Produce Market: Specialising in local fresh produce every Friday from 3.30-5.30pm at Katikati A&P Showgrounds.

Katikati Town and Country Market: Operates on second Saturday of the month at Katikati War Memorial Hall from 9am-1pm. Local growers, producers of food and artisan crafts.

Eileen’s Market: Jewellery, metal art, baking, toys, books, crafts, soaps, plants, food and more. Katikati War Memorial Hall, fourth Saturday of the month. 8am-12pm.

Waihī Beach

Fourth Fridays: Waihī Beach village has late night shopping, a kids’ market, music, food and art run every fourth Friday of the month at Wilson Rd village from 3-7pm.

Waihī Beach Saturday Market : Locally sourced primary produce, vegetables, plants, meat, dairy, bread, baked goods, seasonal goods, crafts and entertainment. Waihī Beach School every Saturday from 8am-12pm.

Ōmokoroa

Ōmokoroa Market: At Settlers Hall, a local monthly market. Last Saturday of each month (except December when it is held before Christmas) from 9am-1pm.

