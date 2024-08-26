Lizard sculpture gets its name

The unveiling of the name of a lizard sculpture at Te Puna Quarry Park had its beginning in the discovery of native copper skinks on the Takitimu North Link project. The skinks were relocated to Te Puna Quarry Park in 2022 where they are in a safe, predator reduced environment. Locals schools helped release the skinks. Artist Mike McCarthy, a Te Puna Quarry volunteer, and project construction hand Shane Ladkin discussed utilising offcuts of reinforced steel. Supported by Creative Bay of Plenty, Mike formed the sculpture from the repurposed materials from the north link worksite, using manual bending techniques and welding. Last month Te Puna Mātauranga students gifted the sculpture the name Mārama to acknowledge the people of the land, the area of Whakamārama and Māori name for the moon.

SH2 barrier opposers win their cause

Further median barrier work will no longer proceed on the remaining two sections of State Highway 2 between Waihī and Ōmokoroa, the NZ Transport Agency says. This follows a review of the scope of the safety improvements project in this area, NZTA board chief executive Nicole Rosie said. Residents who live along SH2 have protested the NZTA’s installation of median barriers on the highway for several months. Rosie said the board had decided the best way forward for the safety improvement project was to complete the two further roundabouts and wide centrelines – maintaining all right-turning movements on remaining intersections along the corridor – but not to continue with the remainder of the median barrier installation.





Pizza fans get ready

Katikati is getting its own Pizza Hut. Work is being carried out at 17A Main Rd where the new Pizza Hut will open around the middle of September. Pizza Hut has approximately 100 stores throughout New Zealand.





401 meals

Katikati College senior hospitality students had a student-led cook-off at school last week. They prepped and cooked 401 portions of healthy meals as well as baking which was destined for those who need it. Kura Kai organise local volunteers to give their time, money and resources to cook nutritious family meals and to help keep school freezers stocked.





Waipuna Wares

Waipuna Hospice has announced the opening of Waipuna Wares – the new budget friendly range of second-hand goods inside the Mount Maunganui shop. Found inside the MacDonald St charity shop, customers will find budget-friendly clothing, shoes and linen. The new bargain store aims not only to offer the community more affordable options but also to help reduce the amount that goes into landfills each year. It also helps to fund care for the terminally ill and bereaved in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty. All items are $2.





Climate Action Festival

The Climate Action Festival is from September 14-20 at various locations around Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty. This event will bring together environmental advocates, local leaders, and community members for a week of educational workshops, inspiring talks, and engaging activities focused on sustainability and climate action. This year’s Climate Action Festival theme is Our Future and focuses on climate adaptation and youth engagement.



