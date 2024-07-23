Advertisement
Waipuna Hospice CEO departs after 16 years at Tauranga organisation

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read
Waipuna Hospice chief executive Richard Thurlow. Photo / Alex Cairns

Waipuna Hospice chief executive Richard Thurlow. Photo / Alex Cairns

Long-serving Waipuna Hospice chief executive Richard Thurlow has decided to step down from the “fantastic organisation” after 16 years.

Hospice board chairwoman Debbie Pattullo said in a media release that Thurlow’s leadership had been instrumental in shaping Waipuna Hospice into the “respected institution it is today”.

“His dedication and passion have left an indelible mark on all of us, and we owe him a great deal of gratitude for this,” Pattullo said.

In Thurlow’s 16 years at the helm, Pattullo said it had tripled its number of volunteers and patients cared for, doubled its clinical staff and secured triple the funding from Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ and theformer Bay of Plenty District Health Board.

The hospice’s charity shops had expanded from two to six locations, increasing gross income from $400,000 to $5 million a year, Pattullo said.

In the media release, Thurlow said he had been privileged to lead a “fantastic organisation” that provides palliative services to the community.

“It is humbling to be allowed into patients’ lives during such a personal time for them and their whānau.

“The journey with Waipuna Hospice has been wonderful, and it is incredible to see how much we have grown and developed.”

Thurlow thanked the hospice’s board, staff, volunteers, healthcare partners and supporters: “It would not be where it is now without all of you.

“I will miss the role and wish Waipuna the very best in the future. But it is time for me to put my focus on something that I hold dear - my family - and provide an opportunity for new leadership and innovative ideas to take Waipuna Hospice to the next level.”

The hospice’s director of HR and quality, Becky Gardiner, would become interim chief executive. Gardiner had been with Waipuna Hospice for 10 years and Pattullo said she brought experience and dedication to the role.

“Her deep understanding of our organisation and her commitment to our mission make her well-suited to lead us through this transition.”


