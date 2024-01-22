Te Puna Quarry has walking tracks which include butterflies, plants and outdoor art.

Whether you’re after a bush walk among totara and tūī, a coastal trail or a beach, the Western Bay has many options for walkers.

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy the hundreds of walking trails on offer.





Waihī Beach – Bowentown Domain

A beautiful coastal walk is the trail from Anzac Bay to Shelley Bay at the Bowentown end of Waihī Beach.

It’s got everything from harbour views, Kaimai Ranges and the ocean coastline, pōhutukawa in flower, to a popular fishing spot and safe swimming areas.

Choose from a 30-minute short loop directly to Shelley Bay, or a 75-minute loop to the headland via Shelley Bay.

Shelley Bay is a good spot to set up camp for the day as a sheltered swimming spot for families. Another option is to take the 75-minute round trip from Anzac Bay to the Te Ho Pā site, to reach views over the mouth of the harbour.





Ōmokoroa

Ōmokoroa to Tauranga walkway and cycleway stretches 19km but there are smaller sections walkers can do.

It’s also a shared trail for walkers and cyclists, so be sure to share the trail with care.

The scenic route has views of the Tauranga Harbour, around estuaries, through wetlands, across bridges and boardwalks. One beautiful section of the trail is from Hūhārua Park, at the end of Plummers Point Rd in Te Puna, to Ōmokoroa and back. This much-loved park has recently received a Green Flag Award – one of just 26 parks in New Zealand. Walk through the carved entrance and across the bridge to reach the Ongārahu Pā – a peaceful spot and with of the most well-preserved fortifications in the country.

There are also several walking tracks around the Ōmokoroa Peninsula. The most popular is a 40-minute walk around the tip of the Peninsula that includes the Gerald Crapp Historic Reserve and has stunning views across Tauranga Harbour.





Te Puna Quarry Park

If butterflies, beautiful plants and outdoor art is your thing, then you’ll love the wilderness walks in Te Puna Quarry Park.

Hidden in the hillside just north of Te Puna, the popular park is cared for by a group of passionate volunteers.

Covering about 32 hectares, it has many walking tracks – featuring waterways, native and exotic gardens, garden art features and picnic areas.

From the higher climbs there are views across to the Coromandel Ranges and the eastern Bay of Plenty. The walking tracks are easy for the moderately fit, plus dogs are welcome on leads.





Whakamarama – Puketoki Scenic Reserve

Puketoki Scenic Reserve is a shady walking track through native bush, complete with a swimming spot.

Puketoki, just a short drive from Tauranga, is one of the oldest reserves in the Western Bay of Plenty and has been well maintained. For a short, chilled walk you can do the 20-minute loop track, or get a few more steps in with the one-hour loop walk.

Visitors will be surrounded by virgin native bush and bird life. The Te Puna Stream runs past the picnic spot and provides a safe, shallow spot to cool off.





Kaimai Ranges - Aongatete

For waterfalls, waterholes and native bush, take the family to the renowned Kaimai Mamaku Conservation Park.

Located at the end of Wright Rd, just south of Katikati, the walks at Aongatete take you through puriri and kohekohe forest along the Aongatete Stream.

One of the tracks provides access to the North South Track which runs along almost the whole length of the Kaimai Range. The other tracks take you through regenerating native forest and to a popular swimming hole in a local stream.

Walks range from 15 minutes to three and a half hours.