Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Keep New Zealand Beautiful Week: Katch Katikati and Katikati Community Centre event to beautify the town

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
Volunteers from the 2023 clean-up event in Katikati with litter collected.

Volunteers from the 2023 clean-up event in Katikati with litter collected.

This month Katikati gets a real spruce-up.

Two local community groups have teamed up to lead a community-wide spring clean event and are inviting residents to roll up their sleeves and help beautify the town.

The Katikati Spring Clean event is part of Keep New Zealand Beautiful Week and is organised by Katikati Community Centre and Katch Katikati. It aims to bring together people of all ages for a morning dedicated to cleaning up litter and tidying public spaces.

Volunteers will meet at Katikati Community Centre, 45 Beach Rd, before dispersing across key areas in need of attention.

“Our town is a place we all cherish, and events like this are a great way for everyone to come together, take pride in our surroundings, and make a difference,” says Katch Katikati events manager Kylie Watkins.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Even a few hours of effort can have a huge impact.”

This year, the groups are focusing on carparks, main streets and public walkways, where litter tends to accumulate.

Rubbish bags, gloves and other necessary supplies will be provided, and participants are encouraged bring drink bottles and to wear comfortable clothing and sturdy shoes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Katikati Community Centre’s Jan de Faye emphasises the importance of community involvement.

“We hope to see neighbours, families, friends and local organisations and teams come out in full force to lend a hand. It’s a small gesture, but it helps foster a sense of unity and pride in keeping our town clean.”

In addition to tidying up, this event serves as an opportunity to meet new people and enjoy a morning outdoors, she says.

For information, phone Jan on 549 0399.

The details

What: Katikati Spring Clean event

Where: From Katikati Community Centre to various areas

When: September 21 from 9am-12pm

Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser