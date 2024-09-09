Volunteers from the 2023 clean-up event in Katikati with litter collected.

This month Katikati gets a real spruce-up.

Two local community groups have teamed up to lead a community-wide spring clean event and are inviting residents to roll up their sleeves and help beautify the town.

The Katikati Spring Clean event is part of Keep New Zealand Beautiful Week and is organised by Katikati Community Centre and Katch Katikati. It aims to bring together people of all ages for a morning dedicated to cleaning up litter and tidying public spaces.

Volunteers will meet at Katikati Community Centre, 45 Beach Rd, before dispersing across key areas in need of attention.

“Our town is a place we all cherish, and events like this are a great way for everyone to come together, take pride in our surroundings, and make a difference,” says Katch Katikati events manager Kylie Watkins.