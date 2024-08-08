Excited Katikati Community Centre workers pick up their new (to them) van from Henry’s Rod Shop.

Henry’s Rod Shop in Katikati has steered off its usual hot rod and custom car course and backed a Toyota Voxy.

The recipients of the donated eight-seater van are the “incredibly grateful” team from Katikati Community Centre.

General manager Nicky Austin says the van will help in so many ways.

“This is a much-needed resource which will assist in picking up and dropping off of community members attending many of our programmes and courses... including Wise and Wonderful, after-school care and school holiday programme.”

Katikati Community Centre offers culture and language classes, a community breakfast, runs a Poutama Pathways into Employment programme, hosts kids holiday and after-school programmes, social groups, parenting classes, workshops, organises transport for seniors and puts on health and wellbeing classes and computer and technology classes.