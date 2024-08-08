Henry’s Rod Shop in Katikati has steered off its usual hot rod and custom car course and backed a Toyota Voxy.
The recipients of the donated eight-seater van are the “incredibly grateful” team from Katikati Community Centre.
General manager Nicky Austin says the van will help in so many ways.
“This is a much-needed resource which will assist in picking up and dropping off of community members attending many of our programmes and courses... including Wise and Wonderful, after-school care and school holiday programme.”
Katikati Community Centre offers culture and language classes, a community breakfast, runs a Poutama Pathways into Employment programme, hosts kids holiday and after-school programmes, social groups, parenting classes, workshops, organises transport for seniors and puts on health and wellbeing classes and computer and technology classes.