Category finalists:
Business excellence - Lucca Italian Restaurant and Humes Pack and Cool
Local employer of the year - Flat White Cafe and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tamawharuia
Retail excellence - Katikati Four Square and Waihī Beach Yellow Dairy
Cultural ambassador of the year - Western Bay Museum and Rachael Coll (Waihī Beach School principal)
Trades business of the year - Tiny House Builders Ltd and Henry’s Rod Shop
Sportsmanship award - Dave MacCalman and Ben Tanner
Tourism provider of the year - Bowentown Beach Holiday Park and Athenree Hot Pools and Holiday Park
Local of the year: Hone Winder-Murray and Karyn Williams
Emerging business star of the year: Secret Garden Cafe and Bowentown Beach Holiday Park
Excellence in innovation - Project Parore and Wilderkin Spirits Co
Hospitality excellence - The Talisman Hotel and Common Ground Cafe
Professional service business of the year - Waihī Beach Vets and Katifit Gym
“These businesses, organisations and/or individuals have demonstrated exceptional dedication and excellence in their fields, making our communities proud,” Kylie says.
Waihī Beach Events & Promotions events manager Matt Nicholson says it’s been incredible to see such strong participation and support from the communities.
“We’ve now contacted all our finalists, and we eagerly anticipate celebrating their achievements at the awards night in October. Congratulations to everyone who made it this far, and a heartfelt thank you to all who contributed to making this year’s awards a success.”
The community awards are a biennial event co-organised by Waihī Beach Community Events & Promotions and Katch Katikati.