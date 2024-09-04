Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards: Finalists announced for people’s choice categories

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
The awards night will be held in Waihī Beach in October. Pictured is Matt Nicholson and Kylie Watkins.

The awards night will be held in Waihī Beach in October. Pictured is Matt Nicholson and Kylie Watkins.

It’s time to reveal the finalists for the Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards.

Katch Katikati event manager Kylie Watkins says there were an astounding 30,000 votes cast by the community.

However, there were some duplicate votes in the mix.

“After meticulously eliminating duplicate votes, which included the same email addresses voting multiple times for the same person, the organisers removed 9180 votes.”

Enthusiasm for this year’s event has been “overwhelming” with 122 nominees competing across 12 people’s choice awards categories, she says.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Category finalists:

Business excellence - Lucca Italian Restaurant and Humes Pack and Cool

Local employer of the year - Flat White Cafe and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tamawharuia

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Retail excellence - Katikati Four Square and Waihī Beach Yellow Dairy

Cultural ambassador of the year - Western Bay Museum and Rachael Coll (Waihī Beach School principal)

Trades business of the year - Tiny House Builders Ltd and Henry’s Rod Shop

Sportsmanship award - Dave MacCalman and Ben Tanner

Tourism provider of the year - Bowentown Beach Holiday Park and Athenree Hot Pools and Holiday Park

Local of the year: Hone Winder-Murray and Karyn Williams

Emerging business star of the year: Secret Garden Cafe and Bowentown Beach Holiday Park

Excellence in innovation - Project Parore and Wilderkin Spirits Co

Hospitality excellence - The Talisman Hotel and Common Ground Cafe

Professional service business of the year - Waihī Beach Vets and Katifit Gym

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“These businesses, organisations and/or individuals have demonstrated exceptional dedication and excellence in their fields, making our communities proud,” Kylie says.

Waihī Beach Events & Promotions events manager Matt Nicholson says it’s been incredible to see such strong participation and support from the communities.

“We’ve now contacted all our finalists, and we eagerly anticipate celebrating their achievements at the awards night in October. Congratulations to everyone who made it this far, and a heartfelt thank you to all who contributed to making this year’s awards a success.”

The community awards are a biennial event co-organised by Waihī Beach Community Events & Promotions and Katch Katikati.

Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser