The awards night will be held in Waihī Beach in October. Pictured is Matt Nicholson and Kylie Watkins.

It’s time to reveal the finalists for the Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards.

Katch Katikati event manager Kylie Watkins says there were an astounding 30,000 votes cast by the community.

However, there were some duplicate votes in the mix.

“After meticulously eliminating duplicate votes, which included the same email addresses voting multiple times for the same person, the organisers removed 9180 votes.”

Enthusiasm for this year’s event has been “overwhelming” with 122 nominees competing across 12 people’s choice awards categories, she says.