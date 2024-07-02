The Matariki cluster could be seen during the beautiful morning ceremony in Katikati.

The Matariki cluster could be seen during the beautiful morning ceremony in Katikati.

The three-day weekend to celebrate Matariki, together with a perfect winter’s morning, brought about 300 people to the “magical” service at Park Road Reserve.

The crowd came to acknowledge Matariki as the beginning of the new year according to the Māori lunar calendar.

Te Rereatukāhia Marae chairman Hone Winder-Murray said, “The stars and lunar phases of the calendar (maramataka) have always played a crucial role in traditional Māori life. Their placement in the night sky determines our seasons — and the season of Matariki is a beautiful treasure (taonga) that created a warm sense of connectedness for our community.”

People were at the reserve about 5am.

“Matariki was a little shy at coming out at first,” Katch Katikati promotions manager Jacqui Knight said.